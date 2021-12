Of all of Iowa’s stupid games in this stupid season, this was by far the stupidest. This game was beaten with stupid sticks before being thrown out of a stupid airplane stupidly, hitting every branch of a stupid tree on the way down to the ground before landing onto the decrepit shack where Nebraska houses its decaying dreams of football relevancy and reducing it to rubble. Watching this game was like eating rotten gruel served up by a scurvy-ridden pirate until the walking embodiment of your sexual fantasies struts in to hand you your favorite meal. And even better, there was a stretch limo waiting outside to drive us straight to Indianapolis after it was all done.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO