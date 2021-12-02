ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Championship Predictions: Georgia And Michigan Come Out On Top

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

Those conference championship upsets with the potential to create College Football Playoff chaos scenarios never actually happen.

As AP Top 25 college football poll voter Brett McMurphy of Action Network pointed out, only six teams that went into championship weekend holding a top-four spot in the selection committee’s rankings did not end up making the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWBiR_0dCCyXpZ00
ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 27: Daijun Edwards #33 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball against Noah Collins #43 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

In five of those cases, that team lost its conference championship game. Four of those five teams (Georgia in 2018, ’19, Auburn in 2017, and Iowa in 2015) lost to teams that made the playoff and the other, Wisconsin in 2017, lost to an Ohio State team that finished fifth in the rankings that determine which four teams play for the national title.

The only team that won its final game of the regular season and fell out of playoff position was TCU in 2014. The Horned Frogs were third in the final rankings, blew out an Iowa State team that did not win a Big 12 game that season but ended up out after Ohio State won the Big Ten title against Wisconsin.

Back then there was no Big 12 championship game and Baylor and TCU “shared” the conference title, though Baylor beat the Horned Frogs in the regular season.

The committee, clearly torn over Baylor and TCU, found another option in Ohio State, which went on to win the national championship — though fans of those Big 12 teams are still chafed about the decision.

One notable upset came in 2019 when Utah was fifth heading into its Pac-12 title game against Oregon. The Utes weren’t a slam dunk for the final spot, but with LSU and Georgia ahead of them and playing in the SEC title game, they had to be feeling good about their chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtEur_0dCCyXpZ00
STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 27: Wide receiver Mario Williams #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after making a catch out of bounds from the end zone in the final minute against of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys won 37-33. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Ducks won 37-15. After LSU beat Georgia, Oklahoma took the last spot in the CFP by winning the Big 12 title.

Heading into this weekend, No. 1 Georgia (12-0) appears to be in the field no matter what happens in its SEC championship game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide (11-1) is third in the CFP, but could be in danger of falling out of playoff position with a loss to the Bulldogs.

Who are the agents of chaos? No. 15 Iowa, which faces No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston, which plays at CFP No. 4 Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship, and No. 9 Baylor, the opponent for No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship.

Both the Hawkeyes and Cougars are 10 1/2-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bears are a 4 1/2-point dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Mm5a_0dCCyXpZ00
LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes leads the team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The picks:

FRIDAY

No. 10 Oregon (plus 2 1/2) vs. No. 14 Utah, Pac-12 championship at Las Vegas

Utes hammered the Ducks in Salt Lake City two week ago … OREGON 28-24.

Western Kentucky (minus 2 1/2) at UTSA, Conference USA championship

WKU QB Bailey Zappe has thrown 52 TD passes and is 32 yards shy of 5,000 for the season … WESTERN KENTUCKY 31-28.

SATURDAY

No. 1 Georgia (minus 6 1/2) vs. No. 4 Alabama, SEC championship at Atlanta

Bulldogs have lost six straight to the Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship game … GEORGIA 31-20.

No. 2 Michigan (minus 10 1/2) vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis

First Big Ten title game appearance for the Wolverines, who have not won the conference since 2003 … MICHIGAN 31-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sypk6_0dCCyXpZ00
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

No. 16 Houston (plus 10 1/2) at No. 3 Cincinnati, AAC championship

Bearcats try to make it back-to-back AAC championships … CINCINNATI 34-21.

No. 5 Oklahoma State (minus 4 1/2) vs. No. 9 Baylor, Big-12 championship at Arlington, Texas

Cowboys beat the Bears in early October, 24-12 … OKLAHOMA STATE 23-20

No. 17 Pittsburgh (minus 2 1/2) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C.

Panthers have never won the ACC; the Demon Deacons last did in 2006 … WAKE FOREST 38-37.

Utah State (plus 5 1/2) at No. 19 San Diego State, Mountain West championship

Aztecs have allowed more than 21 points twice this season, and once was in an overtime game … SAN DIEGO STATE 24-14.

Appalachian State (minus 2 1/2) at No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship

Ragin’ Cajuns won the regular-season meeting 41-13 … APPALACHIAN STATE 27-24.

Kent State (minus 3 1/2) vs. Northern Illinois, MAC championship in Detroit

Golden Flashes beat the Huskies 52-47 in the regular season … NIU 38-36.

Last week: 17-12 straight; 12-17 against the spread.

Season: 193-89 straight; 150-132 against the spread.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Ohio State#Tcu#Iowa State#Baylor#Pac 12#Lsu#Sec#Ducks#Cfp
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy