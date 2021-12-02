ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

How to see holiday light displays at this year's 'Christmas in the Park' in Fayetteville

 4 days ago

The Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation's will be hosting its annual holiday event, "Christmas in the Park Powered by PWC." It will begin on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Arnette Park, located at 2165 Wilmington Hwy, Exit 100 off Hwy 87.

The event is a festival of lights, a combination of holiday-themed displays and natural woodland spanning 100 acres adjacent to the Cape Fear River.

"Christmas in the Park" will be open from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM each day. Admission is free, and visitors will be asked to remain safely in their vehicle and drive through the park. The schedule for select dates of operation and contact information to confirm any dates affected by inclement weather is listed below.

"Christmas in the Park" Dates:

December 5-9, 2021

December 12-16, 2021

December 19-21, 2021

For more information, call (910) 433-1547 or visit FCPR.us. For inclement weather updates, contact (910) 306-7325.

