Round Rock, TX

Sam Bass Covered Storage to close Dec. 31 due to road widening project

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Sam Bass Covered Storage, located at 4700 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock, will close Dec. 31 after serving the community for many years due to the Williamson...

