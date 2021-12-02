Sam Bass Covered Storage to close Dec. 31 due to road widening project

A new report on capital infrastructure in Round Rock shows that population growth is slower in the city's limits than projected. This information was included in a presentation of the capital improvement plan during a Dec. 2 City Council meeting. The report document states in its conclusion that population growth within the city limits has "proceeded slower than projected" in the city's Impact Fee Analysis, but that the number of total connections to the city's water and wastewater systems have been in line with what was projected. The city also collected around $2 million more in impact fees during fiscal year 2020-21 than in fiscal year 2019-20 due to increased commercial development.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO