ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA All-Star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8HH1_0dCCy7DA00

Kevin Love knows the euphoria of sinking a three-pointer just before the buzzer. But the five-time NBA All-Star has had plenty of lows to offset those highs.

“There are days when I don’t want to get out of bed. That’s just the truth,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward wrote in 2018 about his lifelong struggles with depression and low self-worth.

On Thursday, the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation honored Love with its annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for his work both on and off the court to remove the stigma around mental illness.

“Love has repeatedly taken steps to eradicate the mental health stigma by sharing stories of his struggles with depression, anxiety, and other challenges,” the foundation said in a statement. He has also established the Kevin Love Fund, with an ambitious goal of helping more than 1 billion people over a five-year period.

Last year, his fund teamed up with the University of California, Los Angeles, and established the Kevin Love Fund Chair in UCLA’s psychology department to diagnose, prevent, treat and destigmatize anxiety and depression.

Love, 33, won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 and was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 London Olympics.

He's repeatedly taken steps to eradicate the mental health stigma by sharing stories of his struggles with depression, anxiety and other challenges. In a 2018 essay for The Players’ Tribune, he revealed that he had been seeing a therapist for several months following a panic attack during a game earlier that year.

The struggle continues: In April, Love apologized for an on-court tantrum during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

“When I first spoke out about my mental health struggles, it transformed my life,” Love said Thursday.

“Over the past few years, athletes around the world have shown us incredible courage by shining a light on the mental health toll that comes with extreme pressure. In doing so, they helped kick-start a cultural shift around mental wellness," he said.

Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said Love was chosen for his “instrumental role in destigmatizing mental health and bringing this long-overdue conversation out in the open.”

“He has served as a high-profile role model for countless people facing mental health challenges, who can now use his courage and determination as a guiding light," Ruderman said.

The award, now in its eighth year, was named after Morton E. Ruderman, a founder of the Ruderman Family Foundation. Past recipients include Academy Award-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson, filmmakers Peter and Bobby Farrelly, Olympian Michael Phelps, Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin, and former U.S. senator and Americans with Disability Act architect Tom Harkin.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Tom Harkin
Person
Bobby Farrelly
CBS Boston

Brad Stevens Dismisses ‘Ridiculous’ And ‘Idiotic’ Anonymous Comments About Jayson Tatum’s Attitude

BOSTON (CBS) — An unnamed assistant coach recently shared an unflattering opinion on Jayson Tatum, saying that the Celtics star cares more about big scoring nights than he does about winning. Those comments are not sitting well with Celtics president of basketball ops Brad Stevens. In a piece by ESPN’s Tim Bontempts last week on Boston’s up-and-down start to the 2021-22 season — and the issues that have plagued the team over recent years — an anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach said that “Jayson Tatum is about Jayson Tatum.” “I don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is...
NBA
Sporting News

Lakers star LeBron James clears NBA's health and safety protocols

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 – The NBA issued the following statement today:. “Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. “James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#Health Advocacy#The Kevin Love Fund Chair#The Players Tribune#The Toronto Raptors
ABC News

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James 'frustrated' by NBA's COVID-19 testing process

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James said his brief stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols left him feeling "confused," "frustrated" and "angry" after his first game back in the Lakers' 119-115 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night. James missed the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on...
NBA
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey’s firing

The Portland Trail Blazers fired former general manager Neil Olshey after reports of the toxic workplace he oversaw emerged. Blazer star Damian Lillard spoke to reporters and reacted to the firing of Olshey. “I have a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy