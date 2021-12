Fans of the Dark Knight have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming The Batman, as many of the characters that will play an important part in the outing have been seen in the film's trailers, with the film's official website unveiling a new synopsis breaking down the film's cast and crew. Unfortunately, there aren't many especially exciting reveals in this new synopsis in regards to either the plot or the figures involved in bringing the film to life, though it does serve as a reminder of just how much talent went into crafting this latest adventure for the Caped Crusader. The Batman lands in theaters on March 4, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO