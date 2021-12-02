ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DUP leader to speak to colleagues over public health messaging

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pb9Ho_0dCCwq3A00

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will be speaking to his party colleagues over public health messaging on the coronavirus pandemic.

His party has been accused of sending mixed messages, but Sir Jeffrey insisted his party’s position is clear – to follow public health advice and to encourage others to do so.

Three DUP MPs earlier this week voted in the House of Commons against mandatory mask-wearing indoors in England.

Sammy Wilson has also been criticised for describing the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as mild in a tweet against further restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpKd1_0dCCwq3A00
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Rebecca Black/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said the vote on the restrictions in England was not whipped.

He told reporters during a visit to the Greater Shankill Community Council in west Belfast: “I am very clear what the DUP’s position is on this: We encourage people to wear face coverings.

“I have been in meetings today, I have been wearing my face covering in all of those meetings, and when I engage with others. We encourage people to go and have their vaccination, get their booster.

“It’s important that we all play our part, whether that’s in the public messaging or following the public health guidance that is there to help all of us, and that is what we must be doing and that is what the DUP will be focused on.

“I will be speaking to my colleagues. I am very clear, I want all of my colleagues to follow the guidance, the public health advice and to encourage others to do likewise.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “We don’t yet know enough about the Omicron variant to be sure what it means. Yes, we have heard from the World Health Organisation that it may be a milder variant, but it affects people in different ways – people with underlying medical conditions can be impacted very seriously by Covid, and therefore we need to understand better what this variant means, and it is vital that we continue to follow the public health guidance.”

The DUP leader was asked about Mr Wilson’s tweet, which read: “Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh. I will vote against new restrictions in Parliament today. They are not proportionate to deal with the spread of the mild omicron variant.”

He responded: “Covid is no joking matter. People have died from Covid, that is clear, and I think it is incumbent upon all public representatives to support public health messaging to ensure that we all take the steps that are necessary to protect ourselves and each other, that we get vaccinated, that we get our booster jabs.

“All of this is essential to ease the pressure on the health service this winter and ensure that we get through this winter without lockdowns, without people being out of work, with our schools remaining open.

“This is crucially important and I am clear, as leader of the DUP, we support the public health guidance, we want people to follow that public health guidance.

“We want people to get their vaccinations so that we can all work together to get through this and to see Northern Ireland to the other side of this winter in a strong place with people at work, people at school and people healthy and well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

DUP leader urges all to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has encouraged the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination after receiving his booster jab. Sir Jeffrey received his booster at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended it is offered to all over-18s. Currently only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

DUP leader urges continued focus on push to remove ‘Irish Sea border’

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged a continued focus on efforts to remove the “Irish Sea border”. Talks remain ongoing between the UK Government with the European Union aimed at resolving issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brexit Minister Lord Frost described last week a “significant” gap remaining...
POLITICS
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Covid-19: DUP leader rebukes Sammy Wilson over ping-dong tweet

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rebuked his party colleague Sammy Wilson by saying "Covid is no joking matter". It was in response to a tweet posted by Mr Wilson, outlining his views about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The East Antrim MP described the variant as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

DUP leader confirms he hopes to run for Stormont in Lagan Valley

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed he hopes to run for a Stormont Assembly seat in Lagan Valley. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson currently represents the Co Down constituency as an MP in the House of Commons for the DUP while his party colleagues First Minister Paul Givan and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots represent the area in Stormont.
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: NI ministers reinforce work-from-home message

People in Northern Ireland are being urged by Stormont ministers to work from home "where possible" in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Current advice already states that people should work from home where they can but ministers said they were "strengthening" that message. It follows an executive...
WORLD
BBC

New Covid variant: Javid says UK must act quickly over public health risk

The new Covid variant circulating in South Africa that prompted UK travel restrictions is a "huge international concern", the health secretary says. Sajid Javid said experience has shown "we must move quickly and at the earliest possible moment". He said it might be more transmissible, vaccines might be less effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid restrictions after ‘stark advice’ from health officials

Ireland will reintroduce some Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period, following “very stark” advice from health officials, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.A range of restrictions will be in place from December 7 to January 9, including the shuttering of nightclubs and new limits on household gatherings.It comes amid concern about increased socialising at Christmas and the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.In a national address on Friday, Mr Martin said: “The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high.”"Every time we have faced...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Health Service#The House Of Commons#Omicron
BBC

Covid: Met reviews Labour MPs' complaint over No 10 party claims

The Metropolitan Police has said it does not routinely probe "retrospective breaches" of Covid laws amid calls for an investigation of a No 10 Christmas party held during 2020's restrictions. The party took place on 18 December, with a source telling the BBC that "several dozen" people attended. However, Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Stay in school kids’: Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for appearing to claim that cancer is transmissible

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene once again attacked Covid restrictions and safety measures on Saturday. Comparing deaths caused by the coronavirus infection to those caused by cancer, the Congresswoman made various claims about the two distinct illnesses, and said schools have never been shut down because of cancer, ignoring the fact that cancer is not contagious.“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed,” the far-right conspiracy theorist, who has a long history of making unfounded claims, said in a thread on...
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Don’t Kiss Strangers at Christmas, UK Government Says

People in the UK should not kiss people they don’t know this Christmas, a Conservative government minister has said. Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe, you don’t need to do things like that.”
U.K.
BBC

Covid pass: Swansea cinema owner fails to show at court

A cinema owner has failed to show up for her court case after refusing to ask customers for Covid passes. Anna Redfern did not turn up at Swansea Magistrates' Court earlier after the city council sought a court order to stop her reopening Cinema & Co. District judge Neale Thomas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

The French government has dramatically cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. The French interior ministry said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and ministers from other European countries on Sunday.The ministry said Mr Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats leaving French beaches – was “unacceptable”.The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy