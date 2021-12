There are few principles more important to the American concept of government than transparency. The public literally and figuratively buys in to our government, and we expect that we will be able to see what our tax dollars have paid for. This transparency, and the oversight that facilitates it, is how we ensure that public resources are being used wisely and effectively. That is why the current paywall that exists between the public and federal court records is so appalling and why Congress should act to abolish it.

