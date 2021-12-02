Man Found Shot Dead In Parking Lot In Dallas Late Wednesday Night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Not too many details Thursday morning after a man was found shot dead in the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue.

Police said they responded to the address after receiving a call at about 11:25p.m. on December 1.

The unidentified man estimated to be in his 60s was found in a vacant lot in the area by a passerby.

Dallas Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead from homicidal violence.

Police do not know the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Christopher Walton at (214) 671-3632 or contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.