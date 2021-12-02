Iowa economist: Omicron variant of COVID-19 may slow economic recovery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
A respected University of Michigan report says the state’s economy is improving at a slow and steady pace, with a full recovery expected in 2023. The University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE) study says employment and personal income growth remain steady. RSQE Director Gabriel Ehrlich says federal...
Every day we are learning more about Omicron, the latest identified variant of SARS-CoV-2. The speed of discoveries is a testament to medical research, especially from scientists in South Africa who first identified Omicron despite it being already present in European countries at the time of discovery. The latest news...
The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached a high for this year with 721 people being treated in hospitals. The last time hospitalizations reached that level was mid-December of 2020 when the state was coming down from the historic peak of COVID-19 activity in November.
Politically conservative Americans are less likely than liberals to comply with recommended health-protective behaviors such as mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is not true of conservatives in other nations, according to new cross-cultural research published in PLOS One. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared...
As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
AMERICANS in certain states may receive a surprise stimulus check just before Christmas. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes incentive payments. Only citizens of 14 states may get them. Some of these states already have benefit schemes for recipients of stimulus funds. In the absence of a fourth federal...
BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in Connecticut. The case involves a Hartford County man in his 60s, who developed mild symptoms Nov. 27, Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a news release Saturday night. An at-home test showed the man was positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29, and a subsequent molecular test was positive on Dec. 1, it said. Sequencing performed at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the presence of the omicron variant.
Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
The Minnesota man who contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus met up with about 35 friends at a New York City anime convention and about half have tested positive for the coronavirus, a state health official said Friday. Members of the group traveled to New York from a variety...
10 million job openings in the US remain unfilled. The November jobs report showed millions of Americans are not content with economic conditions right now. Reasons why include low wages, lack of childcare options, and no mandated paid leave. Even with 10 million job openings in the US, the November...
It’s the final month of the year and the final chance of the federal government in distributing the stimulus payment to millions of Americans in need. That said, there’s an essential update involving these checks that everyone has to keep in mind. Folks are pretty much aware by now that...
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Iowa, deaths attributable to the […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company planning to build a pipeline across Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, will start hosting meetings next week. “These project meetings are the first step in the process,” Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, the vice president of government affairs and public affairs...
Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
Comments / 1