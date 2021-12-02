ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa economist: Omicron variant of COVID-19 may slow economic recovery

By WOI
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTON, Iowa (WOI) - Experts say the Omicron variant could slow down the nation’s economic recovery, including here in Iowa. Dave Swenson with Iowa...

