Style Invitational Week 1465: Put your ’22 cents in with predictions for next year

Midlothian-based VPM Media Corporation, the parent company of VPM, Virginia’s home for public media, announced that it has acquired Style Weekly, known as Richmond’s alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion. Driven by a shared commitment to local storytelling that reflects the interests of the public, the acquisition deepens VPM’s arts and culture coverage and expands its digital footprint to include StyleWeekly.com and Style Weekly’s social media properties. In the coming weeks, VPM plans to resume publication of arts and culture feature stories and the calendar of events on StyleWeekly.com and its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels as it evaluates the future of the print publication. Since it was first published in 1982, Style Weekly has been known for its smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Style Weekly ceased operations this past September, just months after it was acquired by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO