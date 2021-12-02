ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Style Invitational Week 1465: Put your ’22 cents in with predictions for next year

By Pat Myers
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 1, 2022: Mandates now change so often that electric “MASK” / “NO MASK” signs have been installed on D.C. street corners next to the traffic lights and “No Turn on Red.”. Jan. 6: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her personal liberty has been violated when a guard won’t...

VPM acquires Style Weekly

Midlothian-based VPM Media Corporation, the parent company of VPM, Virginia’s home for public media, announced that it has acquired Style Weekly, known as Richmond’s alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion. Driven by a shared commitment to local storytelling that reflects the interests of the public, the acquisition deepens VPM’s arts and culture coverage and expands its digital footprint to include StyleWeekly.com and Style Weekly’s social media properties. In the coming weeks, VPM plans to resume publication of arts and culture feature stories and the calendar of events on StyleWeekly.com and its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels as it evaluates the future of the print publication. Since it was first published in 1982, Style Weekly has been known for its smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Style Weekly ceased operations this past September, just months after it was acquired by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Post

Virginia Republicans savor Youngkin’s victory at retreat

HOT SPRINGS, Va. — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin got a hero’s welcome this weekend at the mountain resort where Virginia Republicans have flocked for more than a decade to lick their Election Day wounds. A month after Youngkin (R) led a sweep of three statewide offices and helped his party flip...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Maryland House Burns Down After Owner Tries to Smoke Out Snakes

A house near Poolesville burned down on November 23 after the homeowner attempted to smoke out a den of snakes, reports the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Although the story sounds like a biblical scene (serpents! flames!), the incident occurred in modern-day Maryland. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire’s public information officer Pete Piringer, the owner of the house was attempting to use smoke from coals to banish the snakes. However, the plan went awry when the coals sparked a fire that engulfed the house, causing more than $1 million in damage.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

Slain teen’s mom tells D.C. students there are 'other ways to deal with conflict’

She’s a mother who lost a teenage daughter to random gun violence, and her message to D.C.'s young people is simple. “There are other ways to deal with conflict,” Que Wallace told teens gathered at a summit at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast Washington to discuss crime and policing. “You don’t have to pick up a gun and shoot nobody.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Style Conversational Week 1465: See _____ next year

You know, I’m pretty glad that the results of our Year in Preview contest last year did NOT include a prediction that, a few days into the new year, a wanton, murderous mob would invade the Capitol and its legislators with the goal of overturning the 2020 presidential election and maybe hanging the outgoing vice president from a scaffold. Or that almost none of the Republican members of Congress would dare criticize what happened.
REPUBLICAN PARTY

