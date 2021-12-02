2022 NFL Draft preview with Kent Lee Platte

Super teams don’t often seem to work out in the NFL. Assembling a bunch of big names and turning them loose on the opposition isn’t the open-and-shut proposition it seems like it should be on paper. The Los Angeles Rams are finding this out the hard way; Los Angeles’ loss to the Packers was its third in a row, and second since Odell Beckham and Von Miller joined up. Meanwhile, things are looking up for the San Francisco 49ers, who topped Minnesota to get their third straight win and move to 6-5 on the year. In the AFC North, the Bengals buried the Steelers, 41-10, and the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10. New England kept right on chugging, overwhelming the undermanned Titans, while the AFC West looks like a muddled mess after Denver throttled the Chargers, and the Raiders snuck past the Cowboys. Also, don’t look now but the *checks notes* *double-checks notes* Miami Dolphins have now won four in a row, and aren’t dead yet in the AFC playoff chase, particularly with winnable home games against the Giants and Jets upcoming. Let’s get to the games.

