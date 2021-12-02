ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Trevor Siemian: Headed for backup role

Siemian will serve as the Saints' backup quarterback Thursday against the Cowboys with New Orleans set to give Taysom Hill his first start of the season, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Sean Payton stopped short of saying...

The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 12 against Buffalo

The New Orleans Saints went to Philadelphia this weekend to face the Eagles in another forgettable performance. New Orleans, who’s allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game this season, gave up 242 yards on the ground in a 40-29 loss. Quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 55 percent of his passes for...
CBS Sports

Saints' Taysom Hill: Ready for backup duties Sunday

Hill (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. Though he managed only one limited practice this week while contending with the foot issue, Hill proved he was healthy enough for the Saints to make him the sole backup to starting quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, as rookie Ian Book is a healthy inactive. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Hill has played a small role as a gadget player both of the past two weeks, playing less than a third of the Saints' offensive snaps in the two contests. He's completed all four of his pass attempts for 44 yards during that stretch while adding 27 yards on four carries.
fox8live.com

Siemian’s first half struggles put Saints’ defense in a ‘tough spot’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering this game against the Eagles, Trevor Siemian had yet to throw an interception this season. Five touchdowns, no picks. Well that changed in Philly. The backup threw two interceptions both in the first half. “I couldn’t tell you. The urgency was certainly there in the...
WDSU

WATCH NOW: Saints QB Trevor Siemian discusses faster start for the offense vs. Bills

NEW ORLEANS — I know we’ve asked you about the slow starts, but have you all been able to pin point what you need to do to correct that problem?. “Yeah, I think for me, I’ve just got to play better in the first half specifically. I don't want to overanalyze, I’ve just got to play better. I'm not going to press or anything, but there's a couple plays here and there I’ve got to do a better job on early and put us in a position to play fast early on in the ballgame.”
