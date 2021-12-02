Saints' Trevor Siemian: Headed for backup role

Hill (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. Though he managed only one limited practice this week while contending with the foot issue, Hill proved he was healthy enough for the Saints to make him the sole backup to starting quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, as rookie Ian Book is a healthy inactive. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Hill has played a small role as a gadget player both of the past two weeks, playing less than a third of the Saints' offensive snaps in the two contests. He's completed all four of his pass attempts for 44 yards during that stretch while adding 27 yards on four carries.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO