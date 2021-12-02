Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 286 - It's Taysom Time, Again | Recap of Bills vs Saints
Brendan Boylan discusses the Saints mid-season QB change by electing to start Taysom Hill against Dallas and is joined by Millz of the Overdue Bills Podcast to breakdown the Saints' Thanksgiving loss to the Bills.
This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.
Follow the Podcast on Twitter @TheWhoDatDis
Follow Host Brendan Boylan ( @btboylan ) on Twitter and Instagram
Follow the Saints News Network at Si.com/Nfl/Saints
Subscribe to Who Dat Discussion on iTunes , Sticher , TuneIn , Audible , and Spotify .
To advertise on this show, please visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheWhoDatDiscussion
For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:
The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints
Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan .
Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Cowboys-Saints Coverage From the Week
- Week 13: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Cowboys Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Cowboys Rushing Attack
- First Look: Cowboys vs. Saints
- Who's to Blame for the Saints' Floundering Offense?
- Will 'Taysom Time' Save the Saints Season?
- Saints Legend Sam Mills to be Inducted into Team's Ring of Honor on Thursday
- Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to Miss Thursday's Game at the Saints with COVID-19
- Taysom Hill to Start Against Cowboys
- Week 13: Saints Tuesday Injury Report
- Week 13: Saints Monday Injury Report
Comments / 0