Orlando Christmas, holiday events: Light-up nights, festivals, boat parades and more

This year's Winter Park Boat Parade sails on Lake Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

’Tis the season, and even though Florida doesn’t experience a white Christmas, there are many other indicators that the holiday season has arrived in the Orlando area.

Maybe your neighbor is putting up 25,000 twinkly lights on his or her house. Maybe you’re eagerly anticipating a boat or golf cart parade, both of which are uniquely Floridian ways to usher in the holidays.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, there’s no shortage of options for getting in the spirit here in Central Florida.

Holiday lights and community festivals

The City of Orlando rings in the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony featuring Mayor Buddy Dyer and holiday performances at Lake Eola from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3. After that, visitors to the park can enjoy a show with synchronized lights and music nightly at 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. through Jan. 6 near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Rosiland Avenue. The city will also host movies in the park and performances throughout December. More information: orlando.gov

Dazzling Nights, back for its second year, is an immersive holiday experience at Leu Gardens through Jan. 9 featuring a million lights, displays and sculptures in the Orlando green space. The event is brought to the gardens by the team behind IMMERSE, Orlando’s yearly exhibition of arts and creativity downtown. Tickets cost $22 per person before fees. More information and tickets: dazzlingorlando.com

Cranes Roost Holiday Lights in Altamonte Springs will dazzle visitors with more than 200,000 lights and a 60-foot tree with thousands of lights and ornaments. A holiday fountain show will commence with lights and dancing water every hour 6-9 p.m. through Jan. 2 at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. A light-up event will kick off the season 5-9 p.m. Dec. 4. On certain days, holiday elves and Santa will visit the park. Visitors can also hear live holiday music or enjoy Christmas movies on select nights. More information and schedule: altamonte.org

Night of a Million Lights brings a trail of tens of thousands of holiday lights to visitors at Give Kids The World Village this season. On the 89-acre grounds of the Kissimmee nonprofit resort, the larger-than-life displays are sure to dazzle visitors through Jan. 2 at 210 S. Bass Road. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids. More information: gktw.org

Boat parades

The Daytona Beach Boat Parade is a tradition returning to the Halifax River this season, featuring boats decked out with twinkling lights and holiday decor. Prizes are awarded for best lights, best sound, best theme and best new entry. The parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 4. More information: hryc.com

Fa la la la Florida

Retro City Cycles hosts the 10th Annual Christmas Lights Ride through Ivanhoe Village and College Park to tour neighborhoods with dazzling light displays. This family-friendly ride spans about six miles at a casual pace and will support One Heart for Women and Children. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes and asked to bring donations of toys, tents, tarps, gift cards and flashlights. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1810 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando. More information: facebook.com

Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland provides visitors its biggest holiday celebration yet. The Longwood island hangout will bring visitors snow flurries, festive lights and decor, not to mention breakfast with Santa, holiday movies and other activities. Festivities take place through Jan. 1 at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood. More information: wekivaisland.com

Special theme park and resort events

Walt Disney World has a range of holiday offerings at its parks and resorts. On select nights, Disney Very Merriest After Hours event provides ticketed guests with a Christmas parade, a fireworks display and holiday treats. Epcot celebrates holiday traditions from around the world and tells the story of Christmas through Candlelight Processional. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a projection show and other “yuletide adventures,” while Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a festive flotilla. Over at Disney Springs, guests can find a Christmas Tree Stroll. More information: disneyworld.disney.go.com

The Central Florida Zoo is presenting its Asian Lantern Festival with more than 30 hand-constructed lanterns illuminated for visitors to enjoy. Tickets start at $18.50 for this all-ages event; discounted four packs of tickets are also available. Find the event select nights through Jan. 16 at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. More information and tickets: centralfloridazoo.org

Did we miss any events or just want to get in touch? Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .