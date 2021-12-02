ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles agree to deal with free-agent pitcher Jordan Lyles shortly before players locked out by MLB

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Just ahead of the midnight expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement Thursday, a deadline that prompted the owners to lock out the players and shut the game down, the Orioles snuck in their most expensive free agent in four seasons.

The team struck a one-year deal with an option for a second with veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles, according to The Athletic, a contract that will guarantee Lyles $7 million and could be worth $17 million if his 2023 option is picked up. An industry source confirmed those contract details.

According to the report, the deal is pending a physical, which can’t be executed until after baseball’s lockout ends.

Lyles, 31, spent 2021 with the Texas Rangers and made 30 starts with a 5.15 ERA in a career-high 180 innings, though he led baseball with 38 home runs allowed. Lyles did, however, show signs of reinvention in September as he threw fewer four-seam fastballs while playing up his sinker and curveball. He had a 2.87 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP after Sept. 1.

The veteran right-hander, who debuted at age 20 with the Houston Astros in 2011 after being the 38th overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft, has pitched for seven teams with a career 5.21 ERA and 1.435 WHIP. His best spell came in 2019, when he was traded at the midseason deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Milwaukee Brewers and had a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch.

He was durable, if not always effective, in the two seasons since for the Rangers. The Orioles could use a reliable starter after a difficult season on the mound in 2021 that featured a cadre of rookies — including Keegan Akin, Dean Kremer, Bruce Zimmermann, Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells — battling injuries and ineffectiveness.

John Means pitched like a top starter when he was healthy, but otherwise the Orioles relied on minor league free agent Matt Harvey to be a rotation mainstay the entire season. With Harvey a free agent this offseason and Jorge López possibly shifted to the bullpen full time, Lyles adds a veteran arm with a track record of durability.

The Orioles have handed out only a handful of major league deals since executive vice president Mike Elias took over in November 2018. On the mound, Nate Karns in 2019 and Kohl Stewart in 2020 each got big league deals but had little impact. Stewart opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns over COVID-19 and never appeared in a game.

They’ve had more success with free-agent hitters, with shortstops José Iglesias and Freddy Galvis each filling crucial roles, though Maikel Franco struggled at third base after signing in spring training in 2020.

Lyles, when his deal is executed, would be the Orioles’ second major league free-agent addition this offseason after they signed infielder Rougned Odor on Tuesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Orioles release ex-Yankees pitcher after terrible 2021

The 2021 MLB season was one to forget for Brooks Kriske. And it came to an end Tuesday, with MLB Trade Rumors reporting the Baltimore Orioles released the former New York Yankees prospect. Kriske, a sixth-round pick of the Yankees in 2016, made his MLB debut in 2020, appearing in...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Padres, Phillies, Orioles make last-minute deals ahead of lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. Because the two sides did not get the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that started Thursday, Martinez will technically remain a free agent until after the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified, ending the lockout.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Players Join Social Media Protest In Day 1 Of MLB Lockout

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just after the clock struck midnight Thursday, Major League Baseball locked out the ballplayers, with the league office and players association unable to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. In short, the deal establishing the pay and working conditions for the next baseball season expired, bringing about a work stoppage for the first time in 26 years. One of the more bizarre side effects of the stalemate: Teams across the league scrubbed their websites of all images and stories associated with individual players, rendering their rosters a list of names with blank, baseball cap-wearing silhouettes in...
MLB
Sportico

Baltimore Orioles’ Tanking Woes Are MLB’s ‘Incentive Problem’

For longtime Baltimore Orioles fans, the glory days of Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer and Eddie Murray feel like a distant memory—especially now. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East for the fourth time in five years, the Orioles head into Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 26 years as a prime example of a crucial negotiating point between the league and the players’ association. Baltimore’s abysmal 2021 campaign included a 19-game losing streak that only seemed to strengthen the argument that management wasn’t trying to be competitive. Not even pretending to be. Trailing only Cleveland as the lowest payroll...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Jordan Lyles
MLB Trade Rumors

Jordan Lyles, Orioles agree on one-year, $7M contract

The Orioles are in agreement with right-hander Jordan Lyles on a one-year, $7M guarantee with a 2023 club option, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic (Twitter link). The deal is pending a physical, which is expected to take place after the work stoppage. Lyles is represented by Ballengee Group. If...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#Era#The Houston Astros#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Milwaukee Brewers
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy