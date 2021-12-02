ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral arrangements for Matthew Cox

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
A celebration of life service is planned for Matthew Cox who was found dead Tuesday after he went missing Saturday.

According to his obituary , Cox passed away Saturday, November 27. He was a Social Work student at the University of Kentucky and an employee at Lexington's Hope Center.

A gathering of friends will be held Sunday, December 5 from 4-6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. The family requests that those in attendance to please dress casually or in apparel of Matt’s favorite teams.

Memorials are suggested to Hope Center Recovery Program for Men.

