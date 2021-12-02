ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Knicks: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Thursday

By Michael Mulford
 2 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls hit the road as they take on the New York Knicks on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (14-8) are coming off a 133-119 victory against the LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Knicks (11-10) are fresh off a 112-110 loss to crosstown rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 2
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV

Bulls at Knicks notable injuries:

Bulls: Patrick Williams (left wrist) is out.

Knicks: R.J. Barrett (illness) is day-to-day.

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Javonte Green
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Lonzo Ball

New York Knicks

  • F R.J. Barrett
  • F Julius Randle
  • C Mitchell Robinson
  • G Evan Fournier
  • G Alec Burks

