It’s the first day of Crushmas, and we’re here to help kick off a holly jolly month of top-notch content, as well as serve you the inside scoop of the hard working people who bring your favorite titles to life. With our first Woman Crush Wednesday of December, we want to lift up an exceedingly talented person who has enjoyed 30 years of professional success and counting, doing everything from acting to producing to directing to modeling. She’s clearly an absolute legend so be sure to give it up for her, your WCW, the magnificent Meagan Good!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO