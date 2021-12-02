ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentuck hosting Art Night tonight

By WVUA 23
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Art Night at the Kentuck Art Center this evening from 5 to 8, offering patrons a look at...

Times of San Diego

Solana Beach Art Gallery to Host Dr. Seuss Art Collection

Exclusive Collections in Solana Beach announced this week it will host a private collection of artwork by beloved author Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. Virtually unknown to the general public, the art collection features paintings and sculptures created by the famous children’s author. Organizers described the work...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Hammond Daily Star

Hammond Regional Arts Center host 11th annual Brews Arts Festival

The weather was chilly, and the beer was ice cold, but the atmosphere at the 11th annual Brews Arts Festival was filled with warm excitement. The crowd was simply thrilled this popular fundraiser for The Hammond Regional Art Center had returned after a hiatus of almost two-years. Set up in...
HAMMOND, LA
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Senior Art Show Opens Tonight

Opening Night November 30, 2021 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Hammond Hall and Roundhouse galleries   Celebrate the accomplishments of this semester’s graduating art students at the Department of Art and Design’s senior show, “Contributors to Society.” There will be an opening reception tonight, Nov. 30, 5-7 p.m., in the Hammond Hall and Roundhouse galleries. […]
VISUAL ART
Westerly Sun

Arts Café to host Mahogany Browne

MYSTIC — Poet Mahogany L. Browne, the founder of the diverse lit initiative and Woke Baby Book Fair, will be the next "Featured Voice" at the Arts Café Mystic. Browne, who has received fellowships from Agnes Gund, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research and Rauschenberg, is also the executive director of JustMedia, a media literacy initiative designed to support the groundwork of criminal justice leaders and community members. She is the author of such recent works as "Chlorine Sky, Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice," "Woke Baby" and "Black Girl Magic." Her latest poetry collection is "I Remember Death By Its Proximity to What I Love," a book-length poem responding to the impact of mass incarceration on women and children. She is based in Brooklyn and is the first-ever poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center.
ENTERTAINMENT
kymkemp.com

Redwood Art Association Host Art’s Alive Event December 4th

This is a press release from Redwood Art Association:. Redwood Art Association will host Art’s Alive Saturday, December 4th from 6-9p.m. “Artists Choice” artwork is showing in the Rick and Betty Littlefield First Floor Gallery. The “Photographic Replica of the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree Skirt 2021″is in the upstairs gallery.(High quality color reproductions courtesy of Ellis Art in Eureka)
EUREKA, CA
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Art Center to host many events

BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will be open 5—9 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Holidazzle event. Visitors can enjoy a cup of German Gluwein, a hot spiced wine. At 6 p.m. there will be a Gallery Talk. In the Main Gallery, the works of painter and mixed media artist Laura Easey-Jones and painter and sculptor Barbara Friedman will be featured. The Bell Gallery will host the photography of Bernard Johnson.
BELOIT, WI
Guard Online

BAAC & Lyon College Art Students to Host Art Walk on Main Street

The Batesville Area Arts Council in collaboration with Lyon College art students will be facilitating an Art Walk on Main Street, Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. The event is a self-guided viewing of artwork in Downtown Batesville, and is free and open to the public for all ages. Lyon...
BATESVILLE, AR
Davis Enterprise

Gallery hosts poets Thursday night

The Poetry Night Reading Series is excited to feature two remarkable California poets: Susie Meserve and Mercedes Ibanez at the Natsoulas Gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the John Natsoulas Gallery, 521 First St. in Davis. Meserve’s debut poetry collection, “Little Prayers,” won a Blue Light Book Award...
DAVIS, CA
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Tonight's final First Friday Art Walk

The city’s three downtown art galleries and the Shircliff Gallery at Vincennes University from 5-8 p.m. today will host the final First Friday Art Walk of 2021. And for those doing some holiday shopping, local gallery owners say original works of art can make great Christmas gifts for those seeking something extra special.
VINCENNES, IN
Powell Tribune

NWC art department hosts annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale

Northwest College’s Art Department will host its annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The yearly event showcases small pieces of art. Nothing in the show can be over 16 square inches (2D) or 64 cubic inches (3D). Organizers say the 4x4 Show is a popular place...
VISUAL ART
Eagle Newspapers

Salina Library hosts Suzanne Masters art exhibit

SALINA — In December, Salina Library will host an exhibit by textile artist Suzanne Masters. Masters attended Syracuse University, where she studied surface pattern and design, immersed in the detail. But her real love came from cultural art — henna artist and weaving — and integrating with gifts from nature (leaves, sticks, seeds and feathers, often).
SALINA, NY
Palestine Herald-Press

Dogwood Art Council hosts December Art Walk Saturday

Art lovers searching for the perfect gift will have an array of unique finds to pick from this Saturday during the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk in downtown Palestine. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art lovers, Christmas shoppers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street.
PALESTINE, TX
Times News

Arts center hosts landscapes by Jacqueline Lewis

Nazareth Center for the Arts, 30 Belvidere St., Nazareth, hosted landscape works by fine art photographer Jacqueline Lewis during a Nov. 7 artist’s reception,. “Pictures at an Exhibition” which features 25 of Lewis’ local and global landscape images runs through Nov. 28. More information is available at nazarethartsgallery.org or jacqueline-m-lewis.pixels.com.
NAZARETH, PA
fox34.com

LHUCA to host Affordable Art Sale this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LHUCA will host its Affordable Art Sale this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LHUCA Icehouse is located at 511 Ave. J. The sale will support more than 40 Lubbock artists. Shoppers can find paintings, jewelry, ceramics, prints fiber art, handmade books, photography and more. All works range in price from under $10 to $300.
LUBBOCK, TX
independentnews.com

Hagemann Ranch to Host Arts and Crafts Bazaar

Hagemann Ranch in Livermore, will host an arts and crafts bazaar from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. The free, family-friendly “Giving Thanks” event will also feature a veterans art display, arts and crafts demonstrations and tours of the Hagemann Ranch Historic District, which represents the last five-acres of a former 600-acre ranch that operated from the 1870s to 2005.
LIVERMORE, CA
WOWO News

Night of Lights returns tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne holiday tradition returns tonight. After being made a TV-only event last year due to the pandemic, Fort Wayne’s annual Night of Lights celebration is open to the public again. Since 1928, Fort Wayne businesses have been lighting up Christmas-themed window displays the night...
FORT WAYNE, IN
waubonsee.edu

Waubonsee Hosts Arts & Jazz Event at First Fridays

Waubonsee Community College will host a holiday pottery sale on December 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of the First Fridays Cocoa Crawl in downtown Aurora. During the event, attendees will enjoy browsing a variety of pottery designed by students in Waubonsee’s Ceramics Club while watching a pottery wheel demonstration. Waubonsee’s Jazz Combo and Jazz band will also be performing along with a professional trio in the campus library.
ENTERTAINMENT
houmatimes.com

Challenge Islands host Grinchmas kids night out tonight!

The holiday season is upon us and the Grinch does not want any part of it. Don’t worry, the grouchy green one won’t be stealing Christmas this year. Instead, Challenge Island is asking for your help to help the Grinch ride his sleigh down the mountain with Max in tow!
HOUMA, LA

