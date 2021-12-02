ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you the 'todologist' of a one-man company?

By Luisa Ortiz
Just thinking about all the activities that the entrepreneur must carry out in order to meet his objectives is overwhelming.

Consider a juggler manipulating one or more objects at a time by twisting, balancing, or alternately tossing them into the air, without letting them fall to the ground. Similarly in entrepreneurs, we find the performance of multiple tasks at the same time, with the desire to obtain the desired results . And it is that an entrepreneur has to become the manager of his company, where at first he is alone .

The mission of the entrepreneur will be to skillfully exercise the fundamental tasks that lead him to the completion of his goals, while satisfying the need of his client to a greater degree.
Let's make a brief description of those activities that, at first, can be difficult for you to delegate. We will choose an enterprise of an infoproducer :

  • Planning and projections. Plan weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual actions, separating urgent tasks from important ones.
  • Finance and accounting. Keeping the accounts up to date, preparing invoices, tax returns.
  • Marketing and Communication. Prospecting calls for prospects, call schedule management, online and offline product promotion.
  • Customer service. Delivery and collection of the product, making calls with the customer to follow up on customer satisfaction with the product, request for testimonial and recommendation of potential customers.
  • Production. Preparation of product content, cost evaluation and market study.

All of the above, together with the tasks of your own physical, emotional, and spiritual care, along with those of your family, if you have one.

For many entrepreneurs it is not something they imagine before they get to experience all this, since the beginning is characterized by enthusiasm, good disposition and the dream of consolidating their business idea that will allow them to enjoy more free time, higher income and better lifestyle.

However, faced with the imminent reality, there is no time to think but to act. At the end of a short time, he is glimpsed by the progress he is making, feeling the urgent need not to stop; Although the energy is being consumed in the different tasks that must be carried out, when the entrepreneur becomes a receptionist, administrator, creative, salesperson, executive, accountant and the manager or CEO of that company where he is alone.

How much gallantry on the part of an entrepreneur, who is part of this adventure without any obvious guarantee of its success, applause and sincere praise go to all of them.

Entrepreneurs are unsung heroes who demonstrate to the world the power that having a big dream, deep longing, and burning desire in your heart can unleash. Consistency, discipline and constant updating will enhance your results and with it the satisfaction of having achieved it.

For those who left before the expected time, there will be the satisfaction of having used all their resources and the consolation that, if you decide to try again, you will already know that many experiences await you, multiple tasks to perform and a great goal to achieve.

