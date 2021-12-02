ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County schools continue to vaccinate students amid omicron uncertainty

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago
While the world waits to learn more about the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19, the dominant delta variant that has fed case surges this fall is still here and schools in Story County are continuing to offer students a chance to get vaccinated for protection.

Health authorities have not yet found the omicron variant in Iowa after it was first reported by South Africa and then in other countries around the world including the United States, where the first domestic case was identified Wednesday in California, according to the Associated Press.

Scientists believe the new omicron variant spreads more easily than the delta variant, but uncertainties remain about whether symptoms are more severe and whether current vaccines will be as effective against it.

Story County health authorities have numbers on how many children have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at school clinics, but for the moment, there's no way to know overall exactly how many eligible children in the county have been vaccinated.

Treasa Ferrari, a registered nurse with Story County Public Health, explained this week that the overall status of children in the county is unknown because the Iowa Department of Public Health is continuing to work with its COVID-19 tracking software in order to be able to incorporate the vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11 years old into the data it displays.

Federal regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in that age group at the beginning of November. In addition to school clinics, the free vaccine — given at a smaller dose for younger children than for adults — is available through pediatric providers, pharmacies and public health centers.

What is clear from current Iowa Department of Public Health data is that 64.8% of the population in Story County that's 12 years old and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Wednesday. Taking into account younger children to reflect the county's total population, that percentage dropped to 57.7%.

More than 69% of the county's population 12 years old and older had been at least partially vaccinated, and that number was 63.4% among the total population of Story County.

In terms of school vaccination clinics, Ferrari said 197 children ages 5 to 11 years old had been vaccinated at Ames schools, along with 453 ages 12 to 15 years old at several previous clinics earlier this year.

Ferrari added that 112 children ages 5 to 11 years old and 128 ages 12 to 15 years old had been vaccinated at Gilbert school clinics.

Christine Trujillo, Gilbert's superintendent, said there have not been vaccination clinics for children 12 years old and older during the current school year, but the clinics were in the previous school year as those children became eligible.

Steve Gray, Nevada's superintendent, said the district had hosted two clinics for students 12 years old and older last spring but did not have any numbers available. An afterschool clinic for those ages 5 to 11 years old is scheduled to last into the evening at Central Elementary School Thursday.

Matt Patton, Roland-Story's superintendent, said the district there had not offered COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Ballard's superintendent Ottie Maxey did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

