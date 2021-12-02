ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Katipult Adds to Board of Directors

crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TSXV: FUND), a cloud-based private investment service for platforms, has announced that George Reznik has joined its board of directors, assuming the position of Chair, Audit Committee. Reznik is CFO of Tantalus Systems and is said to have more than twenty-five years of experience...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

Vapor IO appoints Jason Bourg as Senior Director of Revenue and Alliances

Vapor IO announced the appointment of Jason Bourg to the position of Senior Director of Revenue and Alliances. Jason will focus on revenue growth and lead channel alliances with partners such as Cloudflare, VMWare, AWS and Crown Castle. “Jason has incredible experience at the edge, working closely with customers and...
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Galaxy Gaming appoints Cheryl Kondra to Board of Directors

Las Vegas-based Galaxy Gaming announced today that Cheryl Kondra has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2021. Ms. Kondra currently serves as Vice President of Internal Audit at Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Prior to Tractor Supply, she had an extensive career in gaming, having served as the VP of Internal Audit and Chief Compliance Officer at Pinnacle Entertainment and as the Chief Audit Executive at Caesars Entertainment, among other positions. Throughout her more than 20-year career in the gaming industry, she built strong teams to address the many audit, compliance, regulatory and legal issues impacting companies in the gaming sector.
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Contentgine® Announces Appointment Of Frank Duggan To Its New Board Of Advisors

Longtime Industrial Senior Executive to Join Advisory Board of Fast-Growing Marketing Info-sourcing Company. Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, announced that it has appointed veteran industrial executive Frank Duggan of ABB to its board of advisors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason McClelland, CMO at Algolia. Duggan, who...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ipo#Dds#Chair Audit Committee#Cfo#Tantalus Systems#Intrinsyc Technologies#Lantronix Cfo Of#Dds Wireless#Infowave Software#Pivotal Corporation#Nasdaq#Deloitte#The Tsx Venture Exchange
crowdfundinsider.com

Development Firm DAI Acquires Global Asset Management Company, MicroVest

Established in 2003, MicroVest is a registered investment adviser that “allocates private investments to financial institutions that serve disadvantaged and underbanked enterprises in emerging markets.”. The firm has disbursed over $1 billion to some 200 financial institutions “across 60 countries to help create economic opportunities and facilitate financial inclusion.”. Currently...
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Nordic Consulting acquires S&P Consultants, Expands Cerner Division to Meet Industry Demand

Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today that it has acquired S&P Consultants, a healthcare IT consultancy with a 25-year track record and an industry-leading reputation for Cerner services, including 2021 Best in KLAS honors. S&P will become a Nordic global company – alongside Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman – collectively helping healthcare leaders navigate complexity and harness technology to bring healthcare forward.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Couchbase Appoints Alvina Antar to Board of Directors

Couchbase, Inc., provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced Alvina Antar, chief information officer at Okta, has joined its board of directors. Antar is an IT executive with over 20 years of experience in business acceleration, technology transformation and operational excellence. “Alvina is a proven technology...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Deel Partners with Tint to Bring Compliance and Hiring Service Worldwide

Has announced the launch of “Deel Premium” a new service that facilitates remote hiring and compliance, worldwide. Deel has partnered with Insurtech Tint, a startup that provides an insurance-as-a-service platform. Tint’s best-in-class API allowed Deel to design, launch, and scale this new service. Deel explains that a significant obstacle in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bill.com Hires Experienced Brand-Builder Sarah Acton as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Identiv Appoints Justin Scarpulla as Chief Financial Officer

Strategic SpaceX and Semiconductor Industry Financial Leader Joins to Lead Company Growth. Identiv, Inc., a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced Justin Scarpulla will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective December 6, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier,...
BUSINESS
The Press

Pure Storage Appoints John Murphy to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the appointment of Adobe and Qualcomm alum, John Murphy, to its Board of Directors. "With a reputation as a champion for innovation and extensive...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sounding Board's Hyper-growth Accelerates $30M Series B Funding for Leadership Coaching Pioneer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, announced the close of its $30m Series B funding. This announcement comes just months after closing an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year. New lead investor, JAZZ Venture Partners, is joined by Sounding Board's existing investors Canaan, Bloomberg Beta and Correlation Partners. The female-founded company also added investors Gaingels, Engage.vc, and an all-star panel of women business leaders passionate about the impact of coaching including Deb Liu (CEO of Ancestry.com), Yvonne Chen (former VP Marketing of Udemy), Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Founder of theBoardlist), and Tammy Aguillon (Area VP @ DocuSign), underscoring Sounding Board's commitment to diverse leaders and voices.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Innovid’s CTV and Video Technology Now Available...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Compass appoints CoreLogic CEO to board of directors

Fast-growing brokerage Compass announced Tuesday that it has appointed Frank Martell, the president and CEO of CoreLogic, to its board of directors. Martell has been with CoreLogic since 2011, when he served as both the firm’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He became CEO in 2017. A statement from Compass further notes that he has “over 30 years’ executive leadership experience in the marketing, financial services and business information industries.”
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Rhumbix Appoints Susan Heystee To Board Of Directors

Rhumbix, the mobile-first platform helping General Contractors, Trade Contractors, and Owners digitize their field reporting and analytics, announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee brings over 30 years of experience as a global business leader and Chief Revenue Officer for leading software and technology businesses.
BUSINESS
hoosieragtoday.com

AgriNovus Indiana Announces Additions to its Board of Directors

AgriNovus Indiana, an initiative to fuel growth in Indiana’s agbioscience economy, announced today several additions to its board of directors. The board unanimously approved new seats for the following:. Brian Anderson, director of economic development, Wabash Valley Power Alliance. Anna Haldewang, founder and CEO, InsightTRAC. Ambassador Kip Tom, formerly of...
INDIANA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

DNA Payments Appoints Lloyd Hutchinson as Chief Commercial Officer, Andras Mecser as CFO

an independent, vertically-integrated omnichannel payments platform operating in the United Kingdom and the EU, is pleased to confirm the appointments of Lloyd Hutchinson as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of the University of York, Lloyd has occupied key senior commercial...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy