Houston Happens – Port-A-Potty Pyro caught on camera, holiday shopping safety tips, festive beauty trends, tech-gifts and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has an ‘explosive’ top talker. Police in Southlake, Texas are searching for a ‘Port-A-Potty Pyro’! You have to see the video and when “stuff” hit the fan!

Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas. CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, Rania Mankarious, joins Maggie with some holiday shopping safety tips.

Plus, Lifestyle Influencer Charell Star joins her to talk about holiday beauty finds to make you look extra merry and bright!

Deck the halls and not worry about your electric bill, thanks to our friends at Power Wizard.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Houston Happens is a lifestyle show that airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

Take time for yourself this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It's easy to forget to carve out some "me time" during the holiday season. Joining Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with some helpful is tips to make sure you don't forget to take some time for yourself is registered dietician, Abby Sauer.
Secure your home with Ring products on sale this Cyber Monday

The home security company is keeping things simple. Deals are live now and will run straight through Nov. 29 on Ring.com and on Amazon. Many of these deals are bundled savings, so you can get a full home security system plus a video doorbell for less than the cost of buying them all individually.
Party Me Pretty – Holiday Beauty Trends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle and Beauty expert Charell Star is here to help you get ready this holiday with these wonderful beauty trends.
Making memories as a family at America's Largest Indoor Waterparks

HOUSTON – Give the gift of memories this holiday. Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with a great gift idea!  Home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully appointed rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled family entertainment center, diverse restaurants, and unique retail shops… all under-one-roof!
Travel Mom: Give the gift of travel this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you are looking for a last-minute holiday travel deal or considering giving someone the gift of travel, pay attention, because our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is back with some info you can use. Along with her friend and lifestyle influencer Tommy DiDario.
Holiday Eats and Entertaining

HOUSTON – Lifestyle Influencer Judy Goss is here to help you get ready to entertain with these amazing treats this holiday.
Social Media Scares: What to know before logging on

WACO, Texas – Living in the digital age, everything is conveniently at our fingertips with just a push of a button. But do you ever think of how dangerous the online world can be? "We hear, 'Snapchat's evil.' Or, 'TikTok's evil.' And they get very into the individual apps themselves," says Caryn Brown, owner of
Augustinus Bader launches #TheHaircareThatWorks

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Augustinus Bader, an award-winning, celeb-adored skincare brand, has just launched #TheHaircareThatWorks! Clinical tests and user reviews show outstanding results for shine, strength, even growth.
