Avy, a Dutch aviation company, has unveiled a new drone solution through which autonomous drones can be deployed instantly for urgent and lifesaving missions. The Avy Drone Response Network combines docking stations with the new Avy Aera autonomous drones to support medical deliveries or emergency services during critical incidents. The new-generation drone has improved payload capacity and range, capable of carrying up to 6.6 pounds (3 kg) of medical goods over a distance of 62 miles (100 km). Moreover, the VTOL aircraft can operate around the year in rain and winds up to 28 mph (45 kph).

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO