757Teamz VHSL football playoff leaders

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Stats are compiled by information sent in by coaches and staff. Stats can be sent to larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

Passing (completions/attempts, yards, INTs, TDs)

Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith — 39/52, 723 yards, 14 TDs

Xavier Davis, Green Run — 26/45, 607 yards, 3 INTs, 8 TDs

Saquan Miles, Maury — 35/45, 554 yards, 4 TDs

Cameron Butler, King’s Fork — 24/39, 435 yards, 2 INTs, 4 TDs

Mark Wagner, Phoebus — 30/46, 425 yards, 7 TDs

Nolan James, Nansemond River — 17/26, 312 yards, 3 INTs, 3 TDs

Noah Lee, Kempsville — 20/36, 287 yards, 4 TDs

Taquan Trotman, Western Branch — 31/57, 272 yards, 2 INTs, 2 TDs

Tyler Allison, Indian River — 23/39, 196 yards, 3 INTs, 2 TDs

Jason Williams, Salem — 14/27, 183 yards, 3 INTs, TD

Gage Trefry, Cox — 12/27, 150 yards, 3 INTs

Rushing (rushes/yards, TDs)

Jordin Lennon, York — 74/525 yards, 5 TDs

Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch — 41/322 yards, 5 TDs

NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, Kempsville — 50/305 yards, 4 TDs

Peyton Jones, Maury — 19/297 yards, 3 TDs

Kevon King, Oscar Smith — 21/296, 4 TDs

Ty’Reon Taylor, Phoebus — 37/277 yards, 2 TDs

Christian Parham, Green Run — 42/273 yards, 5 TDs

Quran Boyd, Kempsville — 24/249 yards, TD

Liam Francisque, Warhill — 50/229 yards, 3 TDs

Luke Holmes, Warhill — 44/228 yards, 2 TDs

Tarreon Washington-Jacobs, Lake Taylor —22/217 yards, 3 TDs

Zacchaeus Maxfield, York — 24/185 yards, 3 TDs

Malachi Hinton, Indian River — 31/171 yards, TD

Brandyn Hillman, Churchland — 17/163 yards, 2 TDs

Kaletri Boyd, King’s Fork — 13/147 yards, 2 TDs

Marquise Drew-Rogers, Booker T. Washington — 13/144 yards

Kemar Carter-Gatlin, Salem — 31/138 yards

Jason Woodard, Oscar Smith — 6/98 yards, TD

Receiving (receptions/yards, TDs)

Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith — 12/299, 6 TDs

Tayon Holloway, Green Run — 8/209 yards, 4 TDs

Kymari Gray, Phoebus — 12/195 yards, 4 TDs

Kaletri Boyd, King’s Fork — 8/164 yards, 2 TDs

Markeese Green, King’s Fork — 6/159 yards, 2 TDs

Keylen Adams, Green Run — 7/158 yards, 2 TDs

Mike Newell, Maury — 8/157 yards

Paul Billups, Western Branch — 11/134 yards, TD

Ahmarian Granger, Maury — 10/131 yards, TD

Jamauri Knox, Oscar Smith — 10/129 yards, TD

Tasean Young-Stieff, Green Run — 6/125 yards, TD

Jordin Cooper, Cox — 7/107 yards

Imere Talley, Indian River — 13/102 yards, TD

Lebron Bond, Maury — 5/99 yards, TD

Peyton Jones, Maury — 5/96 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles

Tyler Baker, Green Run — 36 (6 TFL)

Desmond Cook, Western Branch — 36 (2 TFL)

Shamarius Whitby, York — 30 (1 TFL)

Jaden Tucker, Western Branch — 28 ( TFL)

Bravion Campbell, King’s Fork — 25 (8 TFL)

Kyree Moyston, King’s Fork — 23 (10 TFL)

Jason Cole, King’s Fork — 23

Kaleb Broadbent, Western Branch — 22 ((2 TFL)

Jackson Evans, York — 20 (2 TFL)

Lemar Law, Green Run — 19 (5 TFL)

Devin Wright, Green Run — 18 (5 TFL)

Jack Everix, Kempsville — 18 (1 TFL)

Spencer Brunning, Western Branch — 17

Zakai Hall, Green Run — 16 (2 TFL)

Quedrion Miles, Green Run — 16

Wayne Washington, Green Run — 14

Nathaniel Knox, Maury — 13 (2 TFL)

Jamison Battle, York — 11 (2 TFL)

Jaydon Reed, Green Run — 11 (1 TFL)

Roshon Carter, Maury — 10 (3 TFL)

Adrian Brookman, York — 10 (1 TFL)

Sacks

Eli Munden, Kempsville — 5

Kyree Moyston, King’s Fork — 4

Jaylon White, Kempsville — 3

Nathaniel Knox, Maury — 2

Justin Chesson, Green Run — 2

Lemar Law, Green Run — 2

Several tied at 1

Interceptions

Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith — 3

Tyler Baker, Green Run — 2

Jakeyse Graves, Indian River — 2

Tayon Holloway, Green Run — 2

Jalen Mayo, Phoebus — 2

Marquise Phifer, Woodside — 2

Kelvin Seay, Maury — 2

Several tied at 1

Field goals (Long)

Jordin Lennon, York — 1 (46 yarder)

Lincoln Keel, Kempsville — 1 (28 yarder)

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

