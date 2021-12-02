LINKS: Hoyas Fans Have Hope in Holloway as Sign of Georgetown Growth

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Hoyas Fans Have Hope in Holloway as Sign of Georgetown Growth

By whipple
casualhoya.com
 3 days ago

Prior to Tuesday night, there was probably only a handful of Georgetown fans who would call themselves big-time supporters of Collin Holloway. That number surely has grown after a 23-point performance by the sophomore forward. Holloway was 7-9 from the field, 2-2 from three, and 7-7 from the charity stripe in...

www.casualhoya.com

Comments / 0

 

Georgetown Voice

Hoyas continue to gel; rout Siena

Coming off their first win of the season against American University, the Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball team (2-1, Big East), topped the Siena Saints (0-4, MAAC) 83-65 Friday night in a wire-to-wire victory. Led by the scorching shooting of senior transfer forward Kaiden Rice (23 points, 7-10 from three point range) and graduate guard Don Carey (20 points, 7-9 from the field), the Hoyas never relinquished the lead and fended off a Saints second-half comeback attempt. Senior forward Jackson Stormo led the Siena attack with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds on 77 percent shooting from the field, though the rest of his team, despite open looks from three, struggled to get things going the entire evening.
GEORGETOWN, DC
casualhoya.com

TRANSFER: EKU Transfer Forward Tre King Headed to Iowa State

The saga with transfer big man, Tre King, will continue, but the chapter with the Georgetown Hoyas appears to have come to an end. With an announcement he will be joining Iowa State, it seems safe to assume that King will not be returning to campus to play for Patrick Ewing. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
IOWA STATE
Hoya

MEN'S BASKETBALL | Holloway's Career Night Lifts Hoyas Past Longwood

The Georgetown men's basketball team survived a scare Nov. 30 from Longwood, winning 91-83 behind a career-best 23-point outing from sophomore forward Collin Holloway. The Hoyas (3-3) and the Longwood University Lancers (4-4) squared off on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena, with Georgetown aiming to win its third consecutive home contest. It was only the second meeting on the hardwood between the two schools, the first a blowout Hoya victory in 2012.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Maryland coaching search: John Beilein, Andy Enfield, Mark Pope potential candidates to replace Mark Turgeon

Mark Turgeon and Maryland mutually agreed to sever ties on Friday, opening up one of the 20 best jobs in college basketball. Terrapins assistant coach Danny Manning is taking over as the interim coach. He has experience, given he coached at Wake Forest from 2014-20. If Maryland can drastically turn things around under Manning, perhaps he'd be considered for the job full-time. But of course the school will thoroughly search for candidates across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men's basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men's basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart's staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
casualhoya.com

MOMS: Mothers of Georgetown Players are Beloved by Hoyas Fans

The Georgetown Hoyas have a lot of traditions, but family is at the top of that list. And at the top of any family are the awesome moms. We all remember Jeff Green's mom, Felicia. Fans of the Hoyas during the 90s can never forget Allen Iverson's mother, Ann, and how she asked John Thompson to save her son's life. The tradition continues!
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Ohio State defensive back enters transfer portal

Ohio State defensive back Craig Young has entered the transfer portal, On3's Matt Zenitz has learned. Young, a redshirt sophomore, had 15 total tackles this season (six solo stops) and half a tackle for a loss. Young has played in every game for Ohio State this year, just one year removed from playing in the first four games of the abbreviated 2020 season. Over his three-year career, he appeared in 24 games for the Buckeyes, logging 25 tackles (14 solo stops), half a tackle for loss, two passes defended and a pick-six, which came this season against Maryland.
OHIO STATE
Georgetown Voice

Hoyas lose in heartbreaking fashion to Columbia

The Georgetown women's basketball team (2-2, Big East) fell to Columbia (5-0, Ivy League) 66-56 in double overtime on Sunday. The loss was a heartbreaker for a Hoya team that clawed back into the game with suffocating defense. Graduate guard Milan Bolden-Morris led Georgetown with 14 points, while senior forward Jillian Archer chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Abbey Hsu led all scorers with 18 points for Columbia, and junior guard Carly Rivera scored all 12 of her points in the overtime to sink the Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland, Men's Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Mutually Agree To Part Ways, School Says

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight games into the season, the University of Maryland and men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, the university said Friday. Assistant Danny Manning will serve as interim head coach. In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans said he and Turgeon had several conversations before deciding on a coaching change. Evans lauded Turgeon's decade-plus career with the Terps, saying he coached with "distinction and honor." "He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories," Evans said. "He's a great coach and a great person, and I wish...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WSAV News 3

Windsor Forest hoops star D'Ante Bass officially signs with Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Surrounded by his family and friends, D'Ante Bass reached another milestone in an already-impressive career. The Windsor Forest star put pen to paper and officially signed with Georgetown basketball Friday afternoon. The Knights senior, who was made a top priority by Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing this summer, averaged nearly 17 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
casualhoya.com

GAME GRADES: Hawks Hand Hoyas Horrible Homework Marks

Well that was less than ideal, wasn't it? After a valiant performance before a late collapse against a good SDSU team, the Hoyas dropped a painful one to a not-so-good St. Joe's team. All told, the Hoyas Go West adventure was...disappointing, and the Hoya faithful were displeased, sharing their frustration and anger, like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli, with anyone who'd listen aka Twitter. Look, it was rough. Between the start times, opponents and results, I thought it best to give a little breathing room before going back to the grades for this one. Though the benefit of time has not necessarily resulted in clarity. The numbers and the breakdown of this one show a fairly even matchup that really could have gone either way. Which I think tracks with the eye test. The problem seems to be that it was close, St. Joe's was ranked 219 on KenPom to Georgetown Hoyas' 94 and the way in which the Hoyas gave this away late.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Times

Holloway scores 23 to lift Georgetown over Longwood

Collin Holloway had a career-high 23 points as Georgetown defeated Longwood 91-83 on Tuesday night. Aminu Mohammed added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-3). Kaiden Rice scored 15, while Dante Harris pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. DeShaun Wade had 21 points to lead the...
BASKETBALL
casualhoya.com

A Win is a Win: Georgetown Defeats Longwood 91-83

As students returned to campus after the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Longwood Lancers and your Georgetown Hoyas met in relatively tame Capital One Arena. Both teams entered tonight's game on a two game losing skid. After a sloppy start Georgetown turned in a scrappy performance with a 91-83 victory to collect their 3rd win to get back to .500 on the 2021-2022 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
transylvaniatimes.com

BHS Girls Team Hopes To Have Impactful Season

Leaving behind another uncertain COVID-19 year, Brevard High School girls' basketball coach Annie Burgess hopes to use her small but powerful roster to make an impact this season. The Blue Devils finished last year with a record of five wins and eight losses in regular games, and three wins and...
BREVARD, NC
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Georgetown Looks to Rebound Against Longwood

Your Georgetown Hoyas are facing yet another apparently more-veteran team when the Longwood Lancers come to visit on Tuesday night. Longwood brings some decent rebounding and field goal stats into D.C. after wins over AU and UMBC, and a narrow defeat at ODU. Georgetown is looking to get right at home after tough losses in Anaheim as part of the Wooden Legacy.
COLLEGE SPORTS

