INFO: There’s a Big Spray-On Deodorant Recall, Because It Might Cause Cancer

By Ballard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is weird to say, but if you use spray-on deodorant, I hope you forgot this morning and just stink all day . . . A bunch of popular aerosol deodorants just got recalled, because one of the ingredients...

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
