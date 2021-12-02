ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to reach entire county in 2022

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 2 days ago

The Dickinson County Early Childhood Council is working to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the entire county. The council’s work is part of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund’s support of the Imagination Library’s expansion across the entire state.

What prevents the program from reaching the entire county currently is the shipping cost of books, Cope said. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails age appropriate books to children up to age five. Parents can sign their children up on the library’s website for free. While the Imagination Library covers the cost of the books, local organizations have to cover the cost for shipping, said Triston Cope, member of the Dickinson County Early Childhood Council. The cost must be covered by public funding.

“When you break down the finances of it, it’s about $25 per child each year in order to be enrolled in the program,” Cope said. “If you have a thousand children enrolled in the program, you can see how those expenses would increase.”

The council is following a two-step process to meet the funding needs of the program. Announced on their websites and their press releases in September this year, the Imagination Library and The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund are working together to expand the program’s reach across the entire state. The process was established by the state children’s cabinet to aid in the program’s expansion.

In the first year of expansion, the two entities are pursuing two steps: forming partnerships with local organizations and establishing the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Renewal, according to a press release sent from the office of Gov. Laura Kelly. Through forming partnerships, local organizations should join with a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization to be eligible for donations and so the books can be mailed with nonprofit mailing rates. The grant is to be a start-up fund and work toward securing future funding to continue the local programs.

“So what the Dickinson County Early Childhood Council is doing is we are in the initial phases of joining with a 501(C)(3) in order to accept donations to have the program reach the rest of Dickinson County,” Cope said.

Cope said the council is also working on securing the Preschool Development Grant as well. Since the council is still working on completing the two-step process the state laid out, Cope said she thinks parents will be able to start signing their children up for the library sometime in the summer of 2022.

Currently in the county, only children in Chapman and Enterprise are eligible to apply for the library’s program. The funding was made possible through work by the United Way of Junction City/Geary County and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center this year.

With the limit of children under five years old, Cope said the program could affect up to 1,000 children in Dickinson County. At the time of the announcement, the press release from Gov. Kelly read that 77 of Kansas’ 105 counties had access to the library’s program, and 21 percent of eligible children in the state are receiving books.

Abilene, KS
