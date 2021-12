Brought to you by HaoPlay limited, Tribal legends is a tile matching game set in the primitive era with a compelling tale about the world's mysteries. The plot revolves around a giant meteor crash that brought about changes of huge magnitude in the character's world. The mysteries started with the disappearance of various members of the tribes. The world also underwent innumerable mutations. Creatures of the past also began to resurface like dinosaurs belonging to the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods. Now it is up to you and your friends to find out the reason for all these oddities as well as finding your lost tribe people.

