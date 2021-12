Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight new games to enjoy across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. A handful of these games aren't very notable additions, but one, in particular, is a very noteworthy addition. Subscribers across cloud, console, and PC can now enjoy one of the most popular RPGs ever. More specifically, in addition to seven other games, Stardew Valley has been added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO