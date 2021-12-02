1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!

Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.

Under the hood of this 1955 Chevrolet Nomad is a massive 6.0-liter LS2 V8 engine pushing out a ridiculous 400 horsepower. All of that intense power is being transferred through an efficient four-speed automatic transmission which is sure to provide you with plenty of spirited driving fun for years to come. The craziest thing about this ridiculous restomod has got to be the fact that it is more than a simple coupe. Instead, this thing is a wagon from when these elongated utilitarian vehicles were starting to gain traction.

The interior was ripped directly out of a 2005 Pontiac GTO, which seems to have been the perfect choice for this car as it provides plenty of luxury and comfort, with an added sprinkling of high-performance design. The purple leather was a fantastic addition to the seats, and it matches the exterior blue and gray two-tone exceptionally well. Many of the modern features that we've all come to expect in our newer cars are shown throughout this vehicle, such as the adjustable power seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. These, along with many other features, make this car an absolute bargain no matter the price. You had better act fast to get this car, though, because we're sure it won't be too much longer before someone else snatches it up.