ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lUl4_0dCCptjY00

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!

Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LN7K_0dCCptjY00

Under the hood of this 1955 Chevrolet Nomad is a massive 6.0-liter LS2 V8 engine pushing out a ridiculous 400 horsepower. All of that intense power is being transferred through an efficient four-speed automatic transmission which is sure to provide you with plenty of spirited driving fun for years to come. The craziest thing about this ridiculous restomod has got to be the fact that it is more than a simple coupe. Instead, this thing is a wagon from when these elongated utilitarian vehicles were starting to gain traction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL0Nt_0dCCptjY00

The interior was ripped directly out of a 2005 Pontiac GTO, which seems to have been the perfect choice for this car as it provides plenty of luxury and comfort, with an added sprinkling of high-performance design. The purple leather was a fantastic addition to the seats, and it matches the exterior blue and gray two-tone exceptionally well. Many of the modern features that we've all come to expect in our newer cars are shown throughout this vehicle, such as the adjustable power seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. These, along with many other features, make this car an absolute bargain no matter the price. You had better act fast to get this car, though, because we're sure it won't be too much longer before someone else snatches it up.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Low Mileage 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Talisman Brougham Is A Luxurious Classic

The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury in 1971 with the introduction of the third generation Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice between either a 472-cid (7.7-liter) or a 500-cid (8.2-liter) engine, a plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience throughout the generation.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
mymodernmet.com

Woman Bought Her 1957 Chevrolet 64 Years Ago and Has Been Driving It Ever Since

According to the latest report from IHS Automotive, the average person buys 9.4 cars in their lifetime. For many drivers, however, it can be hard to let go of a car you really love. This was the case for an elderly lady named Grace Braeger. She bought a 1957 Chevrolet the same year it was released and has been driving it ever since—that’s 64 years!
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Chevy#American#Chevrolet Nomad#Pontiac
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno drives a Dodge Polara, one of the earliest muscle cars

The latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" features what could be called a proto-muscle car. It's a 1964 Dodge Polara with a massive V-8 under the hood. The muscle car era is generally considered to have started in 1964 with the Pontiac GTO. But some cars fitting that template appeared before the GTO or, in this case, at virtually the same time.
CELEBRITIES
Carscoops

1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon Was Transformed Into A Sleek Two-Door With A 600 HP V8

A 1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon has been named the 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year by popular car show Goodguys. This custom Impala Wagon has been brought to life by the Ranweiler family at its automotive shop in Minnesota dubbed Show Cars Automotive. It has previously been awarded the Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama and was named the winner of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.
CARS
Autoblog

Win an impeccably restored 1969 Pontiac GTO

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Normally when we post about Omaze, it is about some kind of incredible car...
MUSIC
gmauthority.com

Cummins-Powered 1963 Chevy C10 Pickup Is A Seriously Cool Shop Truck: Video

When most people hear the words “shop truck” they probably think of a base model Chevy Silverado 1500 or Silverado HD with some wear and tear, and perhaps a little bit of rust here and there. The guys over at South County Auto Salon have a different idea of a shop truck, though. Instead of a tired old work truck, the Costa Mesa-based company’s shop truck is a slammed 1963 Chevy C10 with air ride suspension, 24-inch wheels and a 12V Cummins engine swap.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

This 1957 Coyote-Swapped Ford Thunderbird Represents The Next Step In Resto-Modding

Depending on who you ask, resto-mods can be a blessing or a curse. And while the purist way of keeping things in their original state is pretty self-explanatory, restoring a car with modern parts does have its advantages. The people at V8TV are no strangers to resto-mods, but today’s YouTube video is a step further from most resto-mods. It involves a beautiful, partially-restored, 1957 Ford Thunderbird, which is a family heirloom.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Is The Ultimate Trans Am

The cinema has made many cars famous – the Ford Mustang, Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Corvette, and even imports like the Toyota Supra have achieved iconic status, due to no small part, to the movies they’ve starred in. Among these is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and it was “Smokey and the Bandit” that inspired this 1978 Pontiac Trans Am resto-mod, built by “Ryan’s Rod & Kustom”.
CARS
Motorious

Guys Find Classic Cars Buried In The Woods

When you think of the English countryside, you’re probably thinking of the famous gardens on expansive estates, maybe fields of heather, and so forth, not old cars buried in the woods. Well, to help our American readers understand that it’s not just on this continent where people leave their classic cars to rot in the wilderness, we’ve included a video from The Late Brake Show where they explore the phenomena on the other side of the pond.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Frankenstein Car Is 1950s Glorious

Can you tell what classic models were used to create this?. The term “Frankenstein car” is used a lot in the industry, usually when someone takes something off one car and puts it on a very different kind of vehicle. While that certainly can be jarring, this creation known as the Chevy 789 takes parts from 3 different classic Chevrolets and mixes them together for one crazy look. It’s something which people will definitely stare at, whether in horror or out of fascination.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Pontiac Bonneville Wagon Shows Off Power And Utility

This incredible car is the perfect balance between the awesome performance of a ‘60s muscle car and the utility of a larger SUV. Classic Pontiac cruisers are some of America’s favorite classic muscle cars because of their highly unique front fascia design paired with the vintage GM style that we all hold near and dear to our hearts. While the brand initially had a reputation for being “a grandma’s car company” because of the GM ban on racing. However, the 1960s were an insane time for all brands on the GM lineup, and Pontiac took the opportunity to revitalize their name. Finally, Pontiac was back, and cars like the Bonneville took center stage as an awesome mix between the power of muscle cars and the utility of a family sedan.
CARS
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Hellephant-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Wild $200,000 Build

Dodge's Hellcat engine took the brand's performance cars to a new level, pumping out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) in 2015. The Demon followed, with 808 hp (594 kW), though the ultimate Dodge engine from the series is the 1,000-hp (746-kW) Hellephant. It's a beastly crate engine Dodge designed to give pre-1976 cars a taste of modern performance, and one Missouri man has gone and done just that.
CARS
Motorious

1200-HP Chevy C10 Cuts Loose With Smokey Burnouts

The second-generation Chevy C10 pickup truck is widely recognized as one of America’s favorite small pickups. With classic ‘60s styling combined with easy modability and an awesome powerhouse for its time, this truck swept the nation and steadily climbed up the ladder in automotive enthusiast's minds. This truck is the perfect example of that. Having originally served as a Los Angeles city fire truck, its abilities now extend to a far more fascinating purpose. While it may not be helping to put out fires this truck still deals with a lot of burning rubber. Hold onto your window deflectors, this is the 1,200 horsepower Lucky Costa shop truck and it's an absolute monster.
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
Motorious

Sleeper ‘57 Bel Air Hides An LS7

Sleepers can be such cool builds, however the term is often misapplied and overused. There are a lot of guys who take a fairly hot car like a Firebird or a Camaro RS and throw a much hotter engine in it, then try to say it’s a sleeper or some such thing. And while a 1957 Chevy Bel Air might have been a pretty sweet performance vehicle for its time, one that looks like this thing with a heavy patina, crackling paint, etc. isn’t something anyone would take serious today. That’s just the beginning of what we love about this build.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy