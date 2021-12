Univision Houston, the area’s leading Spanish-language television station, and the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), the second largest university in Houston, have partnered for the second consecutive year to present the “Tu Futuro” (“Your Future”) scholarship program. “Tu Futuro” is open to current high school seniors residing in the Houston area and will award one local student with a full scholarship covering the cost of a four-year undergraduate degree at the University of Houston-Downtown. The inaugural “Tu Futuro” scholarship was awarded to Mateo Muñoz, who graduated from Cypress Park High School, CyFair ISD this past June. He is currently enrolled in UHD's University College with a full scholarship.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO