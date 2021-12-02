ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany agrees new restrictions to tackle “very serious” 4th COVID wave

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal and state governments agreed on Thursday to measures aimed at tackling a fourth wave of COVID-19, including restrictions on the number...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
Angela Merkel
Reuters

Germany to act to counter COVID-19 fourth wave

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany's federal and regional governments agreed on Tuesday to take action to counter a fourth wave of COVID-19, including stepping up the vaccination campaign and restricting contact, especially for unvaccinated people. Facing a surge in cases over the last few weeks and warnings from virologists...
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
kdal610.com

Germany debates compulsory vaccination as fourth COVID wave rages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc said on Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany’s low inoculation rate of just 68% have failed.
CNBC

Germany's Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of Covid

Some 79% of adults in Germany have had two shots of Covid-19 vaccine, but only 7.5% have received booster shots so far. The total number of coronavirus deaths in Germany is approaching 100,000. Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop...
kdal610.com

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID’s fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) – For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
US News and World Report

Germany's Next Government: the Likely Line-Up

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) announced on Wednesday a coalition deal as they prepare to take charge of Europe's biggest economy for the next four years. As top candidate for the SPD, which narrowly came first in September's election, Olaf Scholz is...
The Independent

Von der Leyen says EU is taking new Covid variant ‘very seriously’

The European Commission has urged EU countries to introduce an “emergency brake” on travel from southern Africa after a new Covid variant was detected there. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is taking news of the variant “very seriously” as the first infection of the new strain was detected in Belgium on Friday.
kitco.com

COVID-19, 4th Wave

Before this week's COVID mutant headlines served well to take more enthusiasm out of a frothy market that we have been noting to be at longer-term ‘structural' (as opposed to varying short-term) sentiment risk, we took a look at COVID-19 from a different perspective. NFTRH 682 discussed the contrary deflationary...
columbuspost.com

Merkel: The corona situation is “very serious” – locking up those who have not been vaccinated in Germany

Two weeks after the last federal-state round, the prime ministers and federal government in Germany decided to tighten and standardize corona operations. The “strict restrictions” of these activities were acknowledged. Most of the new regulations will be implemented by federal states through emergency legislation and others by changes to the law. Therefore, it is not clear at the outset when it will actually take effect.
dailyplanetdc.com

Germany to impose restrictions for those unvaccinated against COVID-19

Only people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, or have recovered, will be allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, cinemas, gyms, cultural events, and non-essential shops. Those who are unvaccinated are only permitted to meet two people from another household. The decision comes after a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel, her soon-to-be replacement Olaf Scholz, and regional leaders.
AFP

Merkel taps 'highlight' by punkrocker for farewell parade

With a hit by the "godmother of punk" Nina Hagen, Germany's military saluted a visibly moved Angela Merkel during a ceremonial farewell Thursday, just a week before she is due to bow out of politics after 16 years in office. The ceremonial send-off came just days before Germany's parliament is due to officially elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Merkel's replacement, putting the centre-left politician in charge after 16 years of conservative-led rule.
101.9 KELO-FM

India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 infections after first Omicron cases

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 infections on Friday after announcing its first two Omicron cases the previous day. Total COVID-19 cases have now reached 34.62 million, health ministry data showed. Deaths rise by 391 to a total of 470,115. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by...
Axios

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports. State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.
