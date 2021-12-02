ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger King offers Whopper at throwback price

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Whopper is turning 64 years old and Burger King is celebrating...

WSYX ABC6

Burger King celebrating Whopper birthday with 37 cent deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Burger King is celebrating the Whoppers' 64th birthday with a special deal for customers. On Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, customers can purchase a Whopper for just 37 cents. That was the original price when the Whopper was introduced back in 1957. To get...
COLUMBUS, OH
EatThis

Burger King Will Soon Discontinue Several Menu Items

With sales on a decline and wait times at the drive-thru getting longer, Burger King has decided to take a more drastic approach to righting the ship. The popular burger chain will be discontinuing several menu items in order to simplify and streamline operations. It's a tactic many fast-food brands...
RESTAURANTS
