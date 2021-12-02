ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

By CNN staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day. If...

