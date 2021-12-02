Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting In Region
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Western Massachusetts man.
The shooting of the 39-year-old man took place around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Hampshire County in Northampton.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said Northampton District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel.
A short time later, a suspect in the shooting was detained.
The unidentified suspect will be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 2 in Northampton District Court on charges including:
- Murder
- Assault
- Battery with a dangerous weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
