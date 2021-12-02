ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem cells promote recovery regeneration in mice with a rare muscle disease

By Kyoto University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscle dystrophy describes a set of diseases that causes the weakening and loss of muscle. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy is a rare disease that is the result of a mutation in one or more three COL6 genes, resulting in the loss of the protein collagen VI. Patients begin to show severe...

medicalxpress.com

easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Drug Designed for Alzheimer’s Disease May Hold Promise for Treating Glioblastoma

Summary: A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors, originally designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease, shows potential for the treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer. New Cleveland Clinic research found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer’s disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Mice#Cell Biology#Muscle Weakness#Stem Cells#Muscle Tissue#Vi#Cira
Nature.com

Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity. The study showed that bacterium Helicobacter hepaticus boosted adaptive immune response and prompted selective...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study sheds light on how fatty liver disease turns into liver cancer

A research team with the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences reported their discovery that a metabolic regulation mechanism may play a role in malignant transformation of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis to liver tumor. The study team led by Yang Wulin spent more than two years on this...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

Autoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Early Promise as Alzheimer's Treatment in Mouse Study

Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

3D Blood Vessel Map Reveals Location of Stem Cells

Scientists at Johns Hopkins used a combination of molecular labeling and imaging techniques to create a three-dimensional map of the blood vessels in the mouse skull. Their approach also reveals niches where stem cell populations lurk, which could help researchers to understand how blood vessels and cells behave in various states of disease or injury. The researchers are interested in tissue engineering to replace lost bone, and their new methodology could allow them to understand how interventions to repair bone defects in the skull, such as biomaterial implants, are working.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cancer registry improves understanding of rare ovarian tumor

Ovarian granulosa cell tumors are a rare type of ovarian cancer that affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes, and can extend further into the pelvis and lymph nodes. Treatment typically follows the same guidelines as other ovarian cancers and often sees the lymph nodes removed via surgery. Researchers at Hokkaido...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Link Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells and Disease Discovered

The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How T cells recognize infection or disease

Monash University researchers have expanded their knowledge of how T cells might recognize infections or disease, providing key insight into how an often-overlooked T cell lineage becomes activated when encountering pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and cancers. T cells communicate with other cells in the body in search of infections...
CANCER
ptproductsonline.com

Vascular Defects Appear to Underlie the Progression of Parkinson’s Disease

Georgetown University Medical Center researchers identify what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alternativemedicine.com

The Use of Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cells are primitive cells that can develop into different cell types of different body parts. It can divide and become specialized in body parts like blood cells, muscle cells, liver cells and other body parts with different functions. It is unspecific as not yet committed to the developmental path of an organ or cell. When it changes to a specific cell type, it is differentiation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chemotherapy may affect muscle cells at lower doses than previously thought

Previous research has found that chemotherapy can trigger muscle loss in people living with cancer, but a new study out of Penn State found it may also affect the way the body builds new muscle—and at lower doses than previously known, having potential implications for treatments and rehab programs. According...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mutant mice breakthrough finds probable cause of Alzheimer's disease

A team of WA researchers may have discovered a cheap, revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease—and the key is a body part you may not expect. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women, according to Dementia Australia. Of around 472,000...
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Identifying individuals at risk of glaucoma via genetics studies

Polygenic risk score allows multiple variants to be tested simultaneously. Genetic investigations have garnered a wealth of information about glaucoma. The findings have pinpointed specific genes involved in early-onset familial disease with autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance, as well as genetic risk factors for common glaucoma types with complex inheritance patterns.
SCIENCE

