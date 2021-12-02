ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Man, Woman Admit To Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Conspiracy

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
A Massachusetts man and woman have pleaded guilty to charges related to their roles in a fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Worcester County residents Ricky Figueroa, age 31, and 29-year-old Monica Troche, both of Fitchburg, entered the pleas in federal court on Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Figueroa and Troche pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 500 grams or more of cocaine, the US Attorney's Office reported.

"Troche also pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine," according to the report.

Authorities began investigating a drug trafficking organization in the Fitchburg area following a fatal fentanyl overdose in September of 2018.

The organization was led by co-conspirators Pedro Baez and Anthony Baez, and investigators discovered that Troche worked with Anthony to distribute a fentanyl and heroin mixture and cocaine, and Figueroa regularly supplied Pedro and Anthony, along with others in the area, with cocaine and crack cocaine, the US Attorney's Office said.

Authorities reportedly seized the following throughout the course of the investigation:

  • More than 1.8 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture
  • More than 3.6 kilograms of cocaine
  • More than 50 grams of crack cocaine
  • A stolen, loaded handgun
  • Drug manufacturing equipment
  • More than $376,000

Troche is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, and Figueroa is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

