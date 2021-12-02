Winning $300,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Fairfield County Convenience Store

Several Connecticut residents are feeling lucky after cashing in CT Lottery tickets with six-figure prizes.

On Monday, Nov. 29, a Trumbull resident cashed in a winning $300,000 “$1,000,000 Golden Riches” scratch-off lottery ticket that was sold at the Trumbull Super Stop on Main Street in Fairfield County.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

That same day, Coventry, Rhode Island resident Alison Huffman won the top prize in “$100,000 Cashword 11” for a $100,000 prize on a ticket sold in Windham County at Super Stop and Shop on Killingly Commons Drive in Dayville.

The following day, New Haven County resident Marcos Betancourt, of Meriden, won a $100,000 prize playing “MEGA Multiplier!” on a ticket sold in Hartford County at Cumberland Farms in Rocky Hill.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Nov. 26, Stratford resident Shenika Darden won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Milford;

On Nov. 26, Portland resident Lino Cruz won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Portland Hess in Portland;

On Nov. 29, Hartford resident Jagpaul Drigpal won $13,540 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at High Spirit Wines & Liquor in Hartford;

On Nov. 29, North Branford resident Lacey Witkowsky won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at North Branford Gas on Foxon Road;

A winning $30,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket sold to a Milford resident at the Choe Foodmart on New Haven Avenue in Milford was cashed in on Nov. 29;

On Nov. 29, Bridgeport resident Cleidi Delgado Dos Reis won $10,000 playing "Holiday Cash" on a ticket sold at E&M Park Fuels in Bridgeport;

A winning $15,416 "PLAY4 DAY" ticket sold to a South Glastonbury resident at Richards Mobil on Main Street in South Glastonbury was cashed in on Nov. 29;

On Nov. 30, Trumbull resident Leanne Valus won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Trumbull Food Mart on White Plains Road;

On Nov. 30, Bridgeport resident Santos Roldan Serrano won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at C&S Grocery in Norwalk;

On Nov. 30, Bridgeport resident Moustapha Loumiou won $15,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at K&J Grocery & Deli in Bridgeport;

On Nov. 30, New Haven resident Anthony Oden won $35,416 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Sa Gas in West Haven;

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Middletown resident David Hetrick won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at the Portland Quick Mart on Malborough Street;

On Dec. 1, Middlebury resident Christopher Radlinski won $25,969 playing "Fast Play - $2 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

