Red Sox' website no longer features any stories or pictures with active players

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Update: MLB says the lack of photos and video highlights are a licensing issue. Carry on ...

The Red Sox’ official website has undergone a lockout makeover. Gone are stories about current players or any pictures of them. In their place, visitors can now view a letter from Rob Manfred and stories about great moments in Red Sox history.

What’s going on?

When MLB owners enacted their first lockout at midnight Thursday in nearly three decades, the league’s website immediately removed all references to the league’s players. An explainer says MLB’s website won’t feature any active MLB players until the lockout ends.

“Until a new agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display,” the note reads. “As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual.”

This measure of erasure is downright petty, and accomplishes nothing besides pushing baseball further back in the minds of sports fans for the duration of the work stoppage. It’s hard to see how removing Chris Sale’s picture from RedSox.com, for example, will propel players to acquiesce to owners’ demands.

Even worse, the Red Sox’ homepage doesn’t even feature the greatest moments in team history. Yes, Pedro Martinez striking out 17 Yankees was awesome, but can’t we get a video showing us the “underhand from Foulke?”

MLB’s lockout is especially insulting, because it’s apparent the league is in strong financial shape. Teams spent more than $1.4 billion on free agents in the day leading up to the stoppage, though the Red Sox haven’t really been part of that frenzy. While teams are lavishing stars with nine-figure contracts, the Red Sox signed Rich Hill, a rehabbing James Paxton, Michael Wacha and traded for Jackie Bradley Jr.

But then again, you can’t read about those moves on the team’s website, anyway. Out of sight, out of mind.

Related
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Chris Sale
WCVB

Former Red Sox World Series champion, Gold Glover to return to Boston

BOSTON — A former Boston Red Sox outfielder known for his spectacular catches but perhaps less than stellar at bats is returning to Fenway Park, the team announced late Wednesday night. The Red Sox announced they had acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. along with minor league infielders Alex Binelas and...
MLB
MassLive.com

David Ortiz, Curt Schilling among 9 former Boston Red Sox players on 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

In his first year eligible, David Ortiz highlights the list of nine former Red Sox players who are eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramirez, Jonathan Papelbon, Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, AJ Pierzynski and Billy Wagner make up nearly one third of the 30 former players up for induction. The Baseball Writers Association of American will vote by the end of the year; results are due to be announced on Jan. 25.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Mlb Players#The Red Sox#Redsox Com#Yankees
NESN

Red Sox’s Remaining Arbitration-Eligible Players After Kevin Plawecki Deal

The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with Kevin Plawecki on Wednesday by reaching a contract for next season, but plenty of regulars remain without deals for next season. Boston has a handful of players at varying levels of the arbitration process following the 2021 season. Should the two sides be unable to reach a contract figure for 2022, they’ll go to an arbitration hearing — where each side will submit a figure and a neutral party will decide.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'thought they had a deal' for this catcher

Add Jacob Stallings to the list of players the Boston Red Sox apparently were "in on" before the MLB lockout halted offseason activity Wednesday night. The Miami Marlins acquired the veteran catcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in exchange for a major-league pitcher and two prospects. According to the...
MLB
theScore

Red Sox reacquire Bradley from Brewers for Renfroe in 4-player deal

The Boston Red Sox have brought outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back in a trade that sends outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Wednesday. In addition, the Red Sox will receive infield prospects David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. Bradley, 31, spent the first eight years of his...
MLB
FanSided

Revisiting Red Sox needs as offseason moves along

A prioritized review of the Red Sox offseason needs. Just what are the needs of the Boston Red Sox? Which will Chaim Bloom prioritize before moving on to the next roster issue? If this were a medical triage, the team would be color-coded white, a designation of walking wounded. This is an organization that is trending upwards.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox interested in reliever Jeurys Familia

The Boston Red Sox are looking to shore up their bullpen heading into the 2022 MLB season. According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, the Red Sox have shown interest in free-agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia. The right-hander has spent nine-and-a-half of his 10 years in the league as a high-leverage reliever for the New York Mets.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Locastro non-tendered by Red Sox

Auburn’s Tim Locastro is a free agent. Locastro was non-tendered by the Boston Red Sox, meaning he was not offered a contract for the 2022 season. Boston acquired him from the New York Yankees, for whom he hit .190 in nine games this past season. Locastro has hit .231 in five seasons with three teams. He set a Major League record by stealing 29 consecutive bases to start his career before being caught.
NFL
NECN

What Comes Next for Red Sox After Flurry of Last-Minute Activity?

Tomase: What is Bloom's endgame after flurry of pre-lockout moves? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Much like the midseason finale that leaves us hanging with an ominous "to be continued" until the spring, the Red Sox beat the CBA expiration clock on Wednesday night with a cliffhanger. They made...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: 2 Blue Jays pitchers that the Sox could target

The Boston Red Sox haven’t made any big moves on the free agent market yet, but they have been rumored to be involved with just about every big name available. They showed varying levels of interest in two big pitchers that already came off the board (Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard), and they have continued to look into a number of different players on the market.
MLB
theScore

Hill enticed by possible Red Sox reunion

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill is interested in a reunion with the Boston Red Sox next season. "There is an interest, without a doubt," the veteran hurler told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "There's a need on the other end. (But) the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league - not just in Boston. It's also many other clubs that need it."
MLB
NECN

Michael Wacha Finalizing Deal With Red Sox: Report

Report: Red Sox finalizing deal with pitcher Michael Wacha originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly addressed a need for the back end of their starting rotation. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the team is finalizing a deal with righthanded pitcher Michael Wacha,...
MLB
nbcboston.com

Michael Wacha on Joining Red Sox: ‘It Was Almost a No-Brainer'

Tomase: Can Wacha find success with Sox after 'no-brainer' signing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox offseason Value Tour has made its first stop -- Michael Wacha. The free agent right-hander agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract on Saturday, bringing an experienced arm to the back...
MLB
