Omicron Variant Continues to Cast a Shadow Over Markets

Markets were clearly counting down to US payrolls. Unfortunately, the November edition was a “on the one hand, on the other hand” and didn’t bring much inspiration to traders. Employment rose with 210k, the smallest increase this year and well below the 550k consensus, even if you take into account the 82k upward revision for the two previous months. Job growth in leisure and hospitality eased considerably to 23k compared to the 242k average for 2021 (Jan-Oct) so far. Professional & business services (90k) were the biggest contributor in the services sector last month while retail shed 20k jobs. The goods-producing sector added 60k jobs with construction and manufacturing equally responsible for the increase. There was some good news too though. People came from the sidelines to the labour market, resulting in a rise of the participation rate to 61.8%. Employees might be drawn by further increasing wages (0.3% m/m to be up 4.8% y/y). The unemployment rate dropped more than expected from 4.6% to 4.2%, a new post-pandemic low. This is at odds with the fairly low job growth but bare in mind both come from different sources (BLS vs. household survey). In fact, the household survey showed a whopping 1136k job increase! The disappointing headline figure prompted a knee-jerk move in core bond yields and the dollar. Lingering uncertainty about omicron and what it may mean for the recovery going forward probably added to the move. All reversed quickly though. Today’s labour market report may be not as strong as hoped for but it won’t bring the Fed off track in quickening the pace of tapering next month which brings forward the timing a first rate hike. US bond yields now trade higher than before the release with changes varying from 0.8 bps (10y) to 3.3 bps (2y). German yields add about 1 bp across the curve in directionless trading. EUR/USD trades stable near the 1.13 big figure with the improving risk environment hanging in the balance with USD short-term interest rate support.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO