Omicron Variant Continues to Cast a Shadow Over Markets

By XM.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar was trading without a clear direction on Thursday, as the markets continue to digest Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish shift and recent Omicron variant developments. Further hawkish remarks from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who is an FOMC voter next year, were unable to boost the...

Sunset Market Commentary

Markets were clearly counting down to US payrolls. Unfortunately, the November edition was a “on the one hand, on the other hand” and didn’t bring much inspiration to traders. Employment rose with 210k, the smallest increase this year and well below the 550k consensus, even if you take into account the 82k upward revision for the two previous months. Job growth in leisure and hospitality eased considerably to 23k compared to the 242k average for 2021 (Jan-Oct) so far. Professional & business services (90k) were the biggest contributor in the services sector last month while retail shed 20k jobs. The goods-producing sector added 60k jobs with construction and manufacturing equally responsible for the increase. There was some good news too though. People came from the sidelines to the labour market, resulting in a rise of the participation rate to 61.8%. Employees might be drawn by further increasing wages (0.3% m/m to be up 4.8% y/y). The unemployment rate dropped more than expected from 4.6% to 4.2%, a new post-pandemic low. This is at odds with the fairly low job growth but bare in mind both come from different sources (BLS vs. household survey). In fact, the household survey showed a whopping 1136k job increase! The disappointing headline figure prompted a knee-jerk move in core bond yields and the dollar. Lingering uncertainty about omicron and what it may mean for the recovery going forward probably added to the move. All reversed quickly though. Today’s labour market report may be not as strong as hoped for but it won’t bring the Fed off track in quickening the pace of tapering next month which brings forward the timing a first rate hike. US bond yields now trade higher than before the release with changes varying from 0.8 bps (10y) to 3.3 bps (2y). German yields add about 1 bp across the curve in directionless trading. EUR/USD trades stable near the 1.13 big figure with the improving risk environment hanging in the balance with USD short-term interest rate support.
Market Volatility and Dollar Stabilize

Dollar calm after disappointing November US jobs report; ISM services PMI up next. Despite comments from Fed Chair Powell regarding omicron variant risks to inflation and employment, and how this could ultimately slow the progress in the labour market and reinforce supply disruptions, the markets seem to have brushed off these underlying market threats for now, with US stock futures and the forex arena adopting a softer market mood even after today’s key US employment data.
Jerome Powell
Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Powell Hints at Earlier Taper, but Payroll Miss & Omicron Variant Loom Large

United States: Powell Hints at Earlier Taper, but Payroll Miss & Omicron Variant Loom Large. This week was bustling with economic news as tensions mounted surrounding the breakout of the Omicron variant. The changes in tone in Powell’s comments during his testimony before Congress have economists and markets on high alert for the December 15 FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, payrolls rose less than half of the consensus estimates, although participation rose and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. ISM surveys pointed to strength in manufacturing and services production, while consumer confidence dipped slightly and construction spending moderated.
Swiss Franc and Yen Surged after Fed Powell Stirred Up Omicron-Nervous Markets

Just as the world is concerned and confused with the newly discovered Omicron, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stirred up the markets further, by talking up faster tapering. The biggest reactions were found in US treasury yields on strong safe-haven flows. Major stocks indexes also turned sharply lower, solidifying the case of medium term correction.
Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

New York – Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.
Focus Returns To US Labour Market

Today, markets will tune in on US data releases, in particular the jobs report. We expect around 500,000 new jobs were created in line with the consensus estimate of 550.000. More than that will increase the probability that the Fed will increase the tapering pace. Also worth keeping an eye on will be wage growth and whether people are returning to the jobs market, which will give new indications on what we can expect of inflation going forward.
Emerging Market FX Gains Seen Modest Amid Tighter Fed and China, Omicron Risks: Reuters Poll

JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will struggle to make modest gains next year as the U.S. Federal Reserve turns more hawkish, squeezing interest rate differentials, amid likely unimpressive growth from world No. 2 economy China, a Reuters poll found. Beaten-down currencies like the South African rand, Turkish lira...
Markets Volatile As Omicron And OPEC+ Drive Trading

Oil prices swung sharply on Thursday as OPEC+ decided to go forward with a scheduled production hike despite the threat Omicron may stifle energy demand. Equities trading was also driven by the pandemic as traders reacted to the latest developments regarding the Omicron variant and efforts by countries to handle the upswing in cases of the Delta strain.
Global markets brace for a nervous week over Omicron concerns

Hong Kong/London (CNN Business) — Stocks in Asia fell on Monday while European markets and US futures edged higher as investors continued to digest news about a new Covid-19 variant. Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) closed down about 1.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell nearly 1%. European markets...
Week Ahead: When “Transitory” is No Longer “Transitory”, RBA, BOC, and Omicron

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified last week in front of the Senate and Banking Committee that he is retiring the word “transitory”. This should have sent shivers through the market. However, the shivers felt may have been from something else: the continued threat of Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was discovered the prior week. Before the big central bank show next week (FED, BOE, ECB), we’ll get some insight as to what central banks may be thinking this week when the BOC and the RBA meet. Just how concerned are they about the variant? In addition, inflation is on the top of every central banker’s minds these days. Towards the end of the week, we will see China CPI and PPI, as well as US CPI. Central bankers will be paying attention!
Asian Markets In Wait-And-See Mode

US stock markets roared higher overnight as omicron nerves settled on initial indications that the new variant is very contagious, but less severe symptom-wise. Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen and omicron sentiment will continue driving swings in market direction into next week. It was enough to flush the FOMO gnomes of Wall Street into action though, with stock markets rallying impressively on Wall Street.
Gold Makes Third Successive Weekly Decline As General Market Sentiment Whipsaws

Gold (XAU/USD) Fundamental Forecast: Slightly Bearish. A return to the bullish Fed narrative drives USD, weighs on gold. US non-farm payroll miss throws the Fed another curveball - possible tailwind for gold?. Omicron Induced Volatility. After a rather volatile week gold is on track to finish the week within 1%...
Investors Eye NFP, Canadian Job Data

With the Omicron Covid variant and the Jerome Powell grabbing this week’s headlines, US nonfarm payrolls has become an afterthought for the markets. I cannot recall a week when anticipation ahead of NFP was so subdued and the release received such scant coverage. Still, let’s not forget that NFP is perhaps the most important economic release on the calendar, and it should be treated as a market-mover for the US dollar.
