‘Battlefield 2042’ Has Lost 70% Of Its Players In Two Weeks On Steam

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
To say Battlefield 2042 has had a rough go of it since launch is an understatement, and players are fleeing from the game at such a rapid pace, its long-term sustainability might be in question. Players seemed to universally think that Battlefield 2042 needed more time when it arrived...

