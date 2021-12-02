Watch Time Lapse of 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree From Arrival to Lighting
2 days ago
The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a light-filled launch on Wednesday, when the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was officially turned on. The 79-foot Norway spruce, covered with more than 50,000 lights in a rainbow of colors and bearing a crystal-covered, 900-pound...
Thousands of people gathered in Midtown on Wednesday to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree light up. The crowds returned after the ceremony was mostly virtual last year; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. via CBS New York. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the...
LOS ANGELES — “You’re a mean one… Mr. Grinch!”. It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. You can get your Grinchy fix Friday, Nov. 26 as NBC airs the animated family favorite at 8 p.m. eastern. You can also stream it on NBC's Peacock.
Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m.
The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live!
“From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
It’s the week of Thanksgiving, meaning the holiday season has officially begun. With the holiday celebrations comes beloved TV specials, many of which are airing this week. Things kick off early in the week with “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the 1964 tale about a misfit who saves the day, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Monday.
For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels.
The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings.
For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
While Al Roker and Deborah Roberts spent the Thanksgiving holiday celebrating with family like many others, they also took it as a chance to pay homage to someone dear. The Today star's wife took to her social media to share that on the occasion, she paid a heartfelt tribute to a late relative.
With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
Kourtney Kardashian’s 2021 Christmas decorations prove that she’s the ultimate holiday fan. From the classic Elf on the Shelf to a huge collection of Christmas trees, the Poosh founder always goes all out when it comes to Christmastime. Last year, Kourtney, 42, turned her home into a picturesque and friendly...
Katy Perry has shared a rare sneak peek at her Thanksgiving celebrations, but instead of delighting fans with the fun snaps, it seems many were left feeling rather sad. The singer shared seven pictures of her festive weekend, which she and her family celebrated in California. The snaps show their impressive table set up just by the beach whilst a video sees Orlando Bloom and a friend each cutting into a turkey.
BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials.
There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+
Sunday, December 5, 2021
The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
9:30 p.m.
*****
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.
Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
*****
Sunday, December 12, 2021
A Christmas Proposal
8:30 p.m.
*****
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Christmas Takes Flight
8 p.m.
*****
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
The Price Is Right At Night
8 p.m.
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
9 p.m.
*****
Friday, December 24, 2021
A Holly Dolly Christmas
8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler
9 p.m.
*****
Friday, December 31, 2021
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
8 p.m.
The Today Show star Hoda Kotb shared breathtaking views from her New York apartment on Friday. The TV host took to social media to share a video of the lunar eclipse, captioning her post: "Woke up and saw this! Wow! Just wow. Lunar eclipse." WATCH: Hoda Kotb reveals breathtaking view...
Everyone needs a little help with their Christmas shopping at some point. I know I do. So I like to seek out a place that has the most for sale all under one roof. And in Upstate New York, these Christmas stores are not hard to find! If you need a little help this year finding that right toy, that one-of-a-kind tree ornament, or that "just right" Christmas sweater, these stores are ready to help you out!
For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show.
Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
Huge display of holiday lights and holiday music. Donations collected for various charities throughout the season. 5-9p.m. 8 Patrick Dr., Lagrangeville. November 26 through December 25. Holiday light show! Tune to FM 89.9 to hear over 30 Holiday Songs programmed using WOW Lights. 500 Channels. Watch our home’s 100,000 lights...
