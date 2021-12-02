ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Point to Mixed Open, Jobless Claims Impress

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTSE -1.18% at 7084. US stocks are set for a mixed open with the Dow and the S&P pushing higher, after upbeat jobless claims. Meanwhile the Nasdaq is set to be weighed down by a sharp selloff in Apple. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefit rise by...

www.actionforex.com

DailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data

US Dollar gains for a sixth week but upside strength is easing. Removal of Omicron risk aversion may bode well for the USD. EUR/USD likely to resume as the driving force for DXY index. US inflation data may boost the Greenback on strong data. The US Dollar finished higher for...
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
knoxvilletimes.com

US stocks down 2nd week in row on Federal Reserve Rate hike, Omicron fears

New York [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US stocks tumbled for a second week in a row, roiled by fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of another round of global economic turmoil from potential measures to address the coronavirus Omicron variant. The Labor Department...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
actionforex.com

Stocks to Open Higher after Ambiguous NFP Report

Headline NFP report number disappoints coming in at less than half of what is expected. However, unemployment drops significantly to 4.2% and the participation rate rises. US stocks are set for stronger start after a very mixed non-farm payroll report. The headline number disappointed coming in at half of what was expected.
FXStreet.com

Wall Street surges and oil prices recover

Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous. Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red. High VIX reading points towards continued volatility. Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase. Yet again...
Reuters

Wall Street tipped to open modestly firmer after U.S. payrolls miss

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures moved higher and bond yields slipped on Friday, though moves were modest as an underwhelming U.S. monthly jobs print did not shake conviction that the Federal Reserve would proceed with a faster stimulus unwind. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month,...
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
CNBC

Europe stocks end the week lower amid omicron fears; U.S. jobs data disappoints

LONDON — European markets closed lower after another volatile session on Friday, wrapping up a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down about 0.8%, having fluctuated either side of the flatline earlier in the day. For the week, the benchmark is down more than 1%.
investing.com

European Stock Futures Higher; Caution Ahead of Payrolls, Omicron News

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher at the open Friday, helped by the sharp rebound on Wall Street as investors wait for more news about the omicron Covid variant ahead of the release of important U.S. employment data. At 2:20 AM ET (0720 GMT), the DAX...
