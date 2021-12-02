ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Oversight Commission to Receive Presentation on Independent Review Recommendations in Previous Incidents

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, MANAGING EDITOR
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Thursday’s Civilian Oversight Commission meeting Independent Police Auditor Brian Maxey is scheduled to make a presentation on previous independent reviews of past officer-involved shootings. The presentation was still being completed on Wednesday morning. According to police policy, following an officer-involved shooting (known as an OIS), an in-custody death,...

