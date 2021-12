Non-fungible tokens are all the rage, so, unsurprisingly, there's an NFT art fair during Miami Art Week. Cube Art Fair is a public art fair taking over 50 billboard locations across Brickell, downtown, Overtown, Wynwood, and Edgewater. Of course, the one percent flying into Opa-locka Executive Airport will get its own version of the fair, with every screen at the airport's private hangers displaying NFTs for sale. With everyone going crazy for NFTs — a lot of them not very good and unlikely to hold their value in the long run — Miami Art Week might see the medium achieve a new level of hype, and Cube is likely to play a big part in it. Wednesday, December 1, through Friday, December 5, at various locations; cubeartfair.com. Admission is free.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO