Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron discusses lawsuits against federal vaccine mandates, legislative priorities, and more

Until Wednesday, booster shots were limited to those age 65 and above. (Frankfort, Ky.) - All Kentucky adults are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots. Governor Beshear signed an executive order on Wednesday that qualified every person 18 or old and living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 booster show six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two months after a single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO