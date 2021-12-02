ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Traveler Caught With Gun At Lehigh Valley Airport Checkpoint

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzSFv_0dCCnKvN00

TSA agents nabbed a Texas man as he attempted to board a plane at Lehigh Valley Airport with a gun and a loaded magazine in his carry-on bag, authorities said.

The 9mm gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by a gun magazine containing 15 bullets, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Police took him into custody and confiscated the gun, the TSA said.

This is the airport's seventh gun confiscation this year, the agency said.

The TSA, which didn't identify the man arrested Wednesday, said it "reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint."

"Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances," according to a statement from the agency.

Whether you have a concealed gun carry permit or not, you cannot carry a gun onto a plane, the TSA said.

"Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane," the agency added.

"Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Following Investigation

Just days after he was indefinitely suspended, CNN has now fired its highest-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, after new details emerged about the measures he took while advising his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation.CN…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Passenger grabs gun from luggage, accidentally fires it at Atlanta airport, officials say

A convicted felon accidentally fired a gun at a security checkpoint at an Atlanta airport on Saturday, Nov. 20, officials said. Around 1:30 p.m. an X-ray scan detected a “prohibited item” in a bag at the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration. An officer was searching the luggage when the passenger “lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wwnytv.com

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun in bag, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man, later...
ATLANTA, NY
abc17news.com

TSA: Airport traveler grabs gun from bag, it goes off; chaos

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say a passenger facing a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint lunged into a bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers. The Transportation Security Administration said Saturday’s firearm discharge at Hartsfield-Jackson airport was not an active shooter incident. It said the passenger fled out an airport exit. Authorities ordered a temporary groundstop on flights at the airport Saturday afternoon before normal operations resumed about two hours later. The incident caused a frenzy on social media by panicked travelers at the airport, one of the world’s busiest ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday season. The TSA said three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the chaos.
ATLANTA, MO
11Alive

Passenger fled with gun from Atlanta airport checkpoint, had outstanding warrant, police say

ATLANTA — The passenger whose weapon discharged at the domestic main checkpoint of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport fled with the gun, Atlanta Police said. Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon, and there was a warrant out for his arrest prior to Saturday's incident at the airport. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect's prior conviction during a press conference held Saturday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Tsa#Airport Police#Traveler
The Independent

Atlanta airport: Chaos in terminal caused by convicted felon ‘firing gun at security checkpoint’

The chaos that unfolded at Atlanta’s international airport on Saturday was caused by a passenger who snatched a gun from his bag during security screening, authorities have said, and accidentally fired a shot.The man then fled the security checkpoint area at Hartfield-Jackson airport as panic erupted in the terminals. He was later identified as convicted felon Kenny Wells, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration.The bag search was prompted by an X-ray scan that detected a “prohibited item”. A TSA employee took the bag aside for further inspection.“He advised the passenger not to touch the property, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

TSA: Number of guns confiscated at checkpoints grows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With air travel projected to return to pre-pandemic levels this week according to TSA, gun owners who plan to fly need to check their bags before heading to the airport to make sure they haven’t accidentally left a gun in it. Atlanta Police are still looking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
whdh.com

TSA stops woman with gun in carry-on at Logan checkpoint

BOSTON (AP) — A woman with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag was stopped at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The handgun had five rounds when it was found in the bag on Wednesday,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC26

TSA finds 3 guns at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during Thanksgiving travel period

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport found three handguns during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, officials say. The first incident was on Saturday, Nov. 20. TSA officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. A deputy responded and escorted the passenger to the substation....
MILWAUKEE, WI
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Florida Man Caught with Gun and Arrested at Newark Airport

A man was arrested at the Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after being caught with a gun and ammunition at a Security Checkpoint, according to the TSA. The man, from Florida, was arrested after forgetting to declare the unloaded gun and 35 bullets as it was checked in. TSA officers discovered the weapon as it entered his carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray unit.
FLORIDA STATE
b969fm.com

TSA finds three loaded guns at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The TSA at Indianapolis International Airport are announcing the results of security screenings from the busy holiday weekend. TSA officers report finding a gun on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at X-ray checkpoints. All three guns were loaded and in carry-on bags. Passengers can be fined up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wchstv.com

Man cited after loaded gun found at Yeager Airport checkpoint

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Arizona man was cited after a loaded handgun was found at Yeager Airport security checkpoint Thursday morning. A 9mm handgun with 12 bullets was found in the man’s luggage prior to boarding a flight at the airport, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Arizona man cited for bringing loaded gun to TSA checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Transportation Security Administration says its officers stopped a passenger from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Yeager Airport. TSA officials say the incident happened this morning, Thursday, Dec. 2, when officers found an Arizona man who had a 9mm handgun that was loaded with 12 bullets. Officers then […]
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Atlanta airport: 'Accidental' gun discharge sends travelers fleeing, no active shooter, 3 injured: officials

An "accidental discharge" of a firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused chaos for travelers on Saturday. Officials announced there was not an active shooter, after numerous social media posts indicated that passengers were evacuating parts of America's busiest airport. The Transporation Security Administration said early reports indicated that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
171K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy