Kroger (KR) Shares Rally 8% on Beat-and-Raise

 2 days ago

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) are trading more than 8.5% in...

Shore News Network

Home chefs fuel grocer Kroger’s forecast raise, profit beat

(Reuters) -Kroger Co raised full-year sales and profit forecasts after its results topped estimates on Thursday, as a sustained boom in at-home cooking lifts demand for the retailer’s groceries, sending its shares up 12%. A rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases during the third quarter also boosted sales at grocers, with some such as Costco Wholesale Corp forced to reinstate limits on purchases of items including tissues, roll towels and bottled water, as consumers resumed hoarding some goods.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Kroger Shares Are Moving Higher

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Kroger reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $31.9 billion, which beat the estimate of $31.23 billion.
STOCKS
investing.com

Kroger earnings, Revenue beat in Q3

Investing.com - Kroger (NYSE: KR ) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Kroger announced earnings per share of $0.78 on revenue of $31.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6604 on revenue of $31.14B. Kroger shares are up 26% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kroger Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.2% year-on-year, to $31.86 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $31.23 billion. Identical Sales without fuel increased 3.1%; the two-year stack increased 14.0%. Adjusted EPS of $0.78 beat the analyst consensus of $0.66. The gross margin was 21.66%, and the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kroger beat expectations as shoppers continue to dine at home

Kroger Co. stock jumped 6.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the grocer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $483 million, or 64 cents per share, down from $631 million, or 80 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 78 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 67 cents. Sales of $31.86 billion rose from $29.72 billion the previous year, and also beat the FactSet consensus of $31.16 billion. Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.1%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 0.7% increase. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in a statement that the grocer is seeing sustained dine-at-home trends. Kroger expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.40 to $3.50, ahead of the FactSet consensus for EPS of $3.36. Kroger stock has rallied 26.6% for the year to date outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 20.2% for the period.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Kroger managing inflation with select price increases

KR THE KROGER CO. 43.43 -1.22 -2.73%. "We are being disciplined in managing these increases. Our teams are doing an excellent job working to minimize the effects on our customers and our financial model by using our data and working closely with our suppliers," Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip told analysts on the company's earnings call. "We are passing along higher costs to the customer where it makes sense to do so. In some key areas, we are choosing not to pass through cost increases and continuing to invest in value for the customer."
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Kroger sales rise as consumers continue to eat-at-home

The Kroger Co. called consumers' penchant to eat at home a “structural” change as opposed to a temporary one as it reported strong third-quarter sales. The company raised its full-year forecast even as higher supply-chain costs squeeze its profits. The nation’s largest supermarket operator reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per...
ECONOMY
